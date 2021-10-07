You'll Be Seeing 'Shackets' Everywhere This Fall — Shop 11 Cozy Styles on Amazon Under $40

We're suckers for a good hybrid fashion item, and the shacket is quickly becoming one of our favorites. It resembles a classic button down shirt with a collar, buttons lining the front, and maybe a breast pocket or two. However, shirt jackets are made with thicker fabrics than your average linen or satin button down; think flannel, corduroy, and cotton canvas. So, you can wear it buttoned up on its own or as a layering piece, paired with a T-shirt or tank top.