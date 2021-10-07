Shop

You'll Be Seeing 'Shackets' Everywhere This Fall — Shop 11 Cozy Styles on Amazon Under $40

Bring on all the plaid and corduroy
By Claire Harmeyer
October 06, 2021 09:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Fall temperatures are tricky to dress for, especially in early October when mother nature still can't decide if she's ready to hang up her sundresses for the season. During these unpredictable days, a denim jacket will keep you warm on your crisp coffee run, but it might have you sweating during your sunny afternoon stroll. That's when shackets step in. Shirt jackets, dubbed "shackets" are thicker than shirts, but less heavy than jackets — ideal for transitional autumn days.

We're suckers for a good hybrid fashion item, and the shacket is quickly becoming one of our favorites. It resembles a classic button down shirt with a collar, buttons lining the front, and maybe a breast pocket or two. However, shirt jackets are made with thicker fabrics than your average linen or satin button down; think flannel, corduroy, and cotton canvas. So, you can wear it buttoned up on its own or as a layering piece, paired with a T-shirt or tank top.

Taking a quick scroll through Instagram, you'd be hard-pressed not to spot a shacket in the wild. The casual top is peak fall fashion, fitting for every autumn activity on your checklist: apple picking, cider tastings, and visits to the pumpkin patch. Plus, when paired with comfortable leggings, they look more put-together than sweatshirts for everyday errands.

To help you land your soon-to-be staple shacket (or add to your current collection), we found some of the best ones on Amazon, all in warm autumn colors like browns, oranges, and reds.

We can't deny it: This trendy outerwear is quickly replacing our trusty jean jackets as our go-to when the temperature outside is unpredictable. Below, shop 11 shackets you'll be wearing on repeat this season, from cozy corduroy to playful plaid picks, all under $40.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Miholl Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down in Black, $14.09–$32.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Miholl Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down in Blue Colorblock, $14.09–$32.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Springrain Flannel Plaid Button Down Shacket in Pink, $29.99–$36.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Boutikome Flannel Wool Blend Plaid Shacket in Red, $31.68–$39.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Himosyber Oversize Corduroy Shacket in Wine Red, $20.99–30.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Qiaomai Retro Blend Plaid Shacket in Blue, $29.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tanming Brushed Flannel Plaid Shacket in Light Brown, $29.98–$36.98; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Uaneo Casual Plaid Wool Blend Shacket in Brown, $29.99–$36.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Boutikome Flannel Wool Blend Corduroy Shacket in Army Green, $31.68–$39.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Boyfriend Shacket in Light Brown, $29.99–$32.98; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Boyfriend Shacket in Grey, $25.48 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

