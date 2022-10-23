We are in the midst of sweater season, and it's pretty likely that your closet is filled with cardigans, chunky knits, and turtlenecks. But there is one fall essential that is a classic for a reason: the oversized sweater.

These baggy and relaxed sweaters are ideal for those trips to the apple orchard, local coffee shop, and into the office, as they can easily be worn with a pair of leggings, jeans, and even a mini, midi, or maxi skirt, along with your favorite pair of boots. Plus, wearing one of these tops is equivalent to walking around in a blanket, and you really can't be much cozier than that.

Even celebrities like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya have been spotted in oversized sweaters, including open-front knit cardigans, polo-style sweaters, and classic black turtlenecks.

And right now, some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Lulus, have oversized sweaters from a variety of brands at different price points. We rounded up oversized sweaters you'll want to add to your cart ASAP, and they start at $38.

Shop Oversized Sweaters for Fall

Karen Kane Polo Sweater, $119; nordstrom.com

Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Pullover Sweater, $38.89 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Abercrombie Luxeloft Oversized Crew Sweater, $70; abercrombie.com

Cold Days Grey Knit Oversized Sweater Top, $69; lulus.com

Gap Shaker-Stitch Pocket Sweater, $59.95; gap.com

Ferrtye Oversized Chunky Open Front Cable Knit Sweater; $37.99; amazon.com

Topshop Oversize Turtleneck Sweater; $71; nordstrom.com

J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater, $224.50 with code CASHMERE (orig. $228); jcrew.com



Fall is the perfect time to take out those warm sweaters that you can just wrap yourself in, whether indoors or outside. If you're on the hunt for an oversized polo sweater in the fall-appropriate olive shade like the one Hadid was spotted wearing while walking, then you'll want to check out the Karen Kane Polo Sweater. Made from super soft and plush yarn, the sweater features relaxed sleeves and a spread collar for a fashionable yet preppy fit. Plus, it's available in four other colors, including sand, light blue, black, and dark gray.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Karen Kane Polo Sweater, $119; nordstrom.com

If you're in the market for a long, loose-fitting turtleneck (similar to the one Zendaya wore last month), you'll want to opt for the Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Pullover Sweater. The "flattering" and "well made" top is an Amazon best-seller that features batwing sleeves and is available in a whopping 34 solid colors.

One five-star reviewer shared how much they appreciated the quality and versatility of the garment, and wrote that it's "perfect for relaxed slacks, long skirts, or leggings" and described the fabric as "baby-soft." They continued, "It is just beautiful. Looks like a sweater that cost three times this."

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Pullover Sweater, $38.89 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Another great option that's perfect for wrapping yourself up in what feels like a warm hug is this $38 chunky open-front sweater from Amazon. It's made from a knitted material and hits mid-thigh. You can choose from nine colors too, including beige, very similar to the hue of the sweater Gomez wore, green, dark blue, and light brown.

One shopper called the oversized sweater their "best online clothing purchase," while another five-star reviewer shared that so far, they've purchased two and plan to buy more. "It's cozy, it's warm, it's not too heavy, and it's the perfect level of roomy," they wrote.

Amazon

Buy It! Ferrtye Oversized Chunky Open Front Cable Knit Sweater; $37.99; amazon.com

Looking to splurge on a cashmere oversized sweater? The J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater is the way to go with its soft and durable cashmere fabric made from fine fibers for a comfortable fit that shoppers agree is the "perfect cozy cashmere." Many reviewers appreciate the styling opportunities this ribbed sweater offers. As one shopper wrote, "I will wear [it] with skinny jeans, but would [it] be darling with leggings... maybe even a maxi slender skirt." The fall outfit possibilities are clearly endless! And the sweater happens to be on sale right now, too.

J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater, $224.50 with code CASHMERE (orig $228); jcrew.com

No matter which oversized sweater(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a garment so cozy and comfortable that you'll want to practically live in it all season. Check out more oversized sweaters below.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie Luxeloft Oversized Crew Sweater, $70; abercrombie.com

Lulu's

Buy It! Cold Days Grey Knit Oversized Sweater Top, $69; lulus.com

Gap

Buy It! Gap Shaker-Stitch Pocket Sweater, $59.95; gap.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Oversize Turtleneck Sweater; $71; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.