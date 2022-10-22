Amazon's Huge Fall Fashion Sale Is Filled with Customer-Favorite Finds — Up to 66% Off

Save big on soft sweaters, comfy boots, and more

By Isabel Garcia
Published on October 22, 2022 06:30 AM

Fall Fashion Sale
Photo: Amazon

If you're itching to refresh your closet without breaking the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon this weekend.

The retailer just dropped a major fall fashion sale that's packed with more than 5,000 deals. Right now, you can save up to 66 percent on everything, including soft sweaters, maxi dresses, comfy booties, and cute bags. And that includes discounts on Levi's, Steve Madden, Columbia Sportswear, and other customer-favorite brands, too.

To make things easier, we sorted through the sale and curated a list of our favorite finds. From warm outerwear to knit beanies, these are the best fall fashion deals happening at Amazon this weekend.

Best Fall Fashion Deals at Amazon:

In the clothing category, we're eyeing the Mafulus Women's Oversized Crewneck Sweater, which comes in a whopping 34 colors. The slouchy knit sweater is roomy without being baggy. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating love how comfortable it is, with one saying "I don't own anything as soft as this sweater." They also appreciate that it's "versatile." Whether you're lounging at home or running errands, wear it with leggings and sneakers for the ultimate cozy outfit. Or throw on jeans, booties, and jewelry if you're headed to brunch or the office.

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Mafulus Women's Oversized Crewneck Sweater, $42.98 (orig. $59.98); amazon.com

Now that it's getting colder, it's a great time to invest in outerwear. Nothing says fall quite like a denim jacket and we're loving this classic Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket that's up to 50 percent off right now. It's slightly cropped and has a fold-over collar, two button flap chest pockets, and button cuffs. Layer it over a basic long-sleeve shirt (like this one that's on sale) and wear it with a high-waisted bottom.

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $44.75 (orig. $89.50); amazon.com

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Women's Basic Long Sleeve Shirt, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

As far as footwear, you can't go wrong with a comfortable pair of booties for fall. That's why we're adding the Steve Madden Women's Howler Ankle Boot to our cart. Made of 100 percent leather, the boots have a chunky lug sole that not only looks cute but is also functional in terms of providing traction. Shoppers who've given them a perfect rating rave about the "stylish" boots, with one noting that, "they go with everything and are very durable." And many appreciate that they're "super comfortable."

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Steve Madden Women's Howler Ankle Boot, $54.99 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of the best fashion deals, then head to Amazon to browse the fall fashion sale. Just be sure to snag your favorites before popular picks sell out or prices go up.

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Columbia Women's Kruser Ridge II Softshell Jacket, $79.99 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Db Moon Women Casual Long Sleeve Dress, $30.39 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Furtalk Knit Beanie, $14.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $18.98 (orig. $23.98); amazon.com

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down, $27.87 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Montana West Tote Bag, $26.99 ($79.99); amazon.com

Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

