Lifestyle Fashion Amazon's Huge Fall Fashion Sale Is Filled with Customer-Favorite Finds — Up to 66% Off Save big on soft sweaters, comfy boots, and more By Isabel Garcia Published on October 22, 2022 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're itching to refresh your closet without breaking the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon this weekend. The retailer just dropped a major fall fashion sale that's packed with more than 5,000 deals. Right now, you can save up to 66 percent on everything, including soft sweaters, maxi dresses, comfy booties, and cute bags. And that includes discounts on Levi's, Steve Madden, Columbia Sportswear, and other customer-favorite brands, too. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. To make things easier, we sorted through the sale and curated a list of our favorite finds. From warm outerwear to knit beanies, these are the best fall fashion deals happening at Amazon this weekend. Best Fall Fashion Deals at Amazon: Mafulus Women's Oversized Crewneck Sweater, $42.98 (orig. $59.98) Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $44.75 (orig. $89.50) Fuinloth Women's Basic Long Sleeve Shirt, $16.99 (orig. $24.99) Steve Madden Women's Howler Ankle Boot, $54.99 (orig. $99.95) Columbia Women's Kruser Ridge II Softshell Jacket, $79.99 (orig. $110) Db Moon Women Casual Long Sleeve Dress, $30.39 (orig. $45.99) Furtalk Knit Beanie, $14.99 (orig. $25.99) Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $18.98 (orig. $23.98) Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down, $27.87 (orig. $45.99) Montana West Tote Bag, $26.99 ($79.99) Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50) In the clothing category, we're eyeing the Mafulus Women's Oversized Crewneck Sweater, which comes in a whopping 34 colors. The slouchy knit sweater is roomy without being baggy. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating love how comfortable it is, with one saying "I don't own anything as soft as this sweater." They also appreciate that it's "versatile." Whether you're lounging at home or running errands, wear it with leggings and sneakers for the ultimate cozy outfit. Or throw on jeans, booties, and jewelry if you're headed to brunch or the office. Amazon Buy It! Mafulus Women's Oversized Crewneck Sweater, $42.98 (orig. $59.98); amazon.com Now that it's getting colder, it's a great time to invest in outerwear. Nothing says fall quite like a denim jacket and we're loving this classic Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket that's up to 50 percent off right now. It's slightly cropped and has a fold-over collar, two button flap chest pockets, and button cuffs. Layer it over a basic long-sleeve shirt (like this one that's on sale) and wear it with a high-waisted bottom. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $44.75 (orig. $89.50); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fuinloth Women's Basic Long Sleeve Shirt, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com As far as footwear, you can't go wrong with a comfortable pair of booties for fall. That's why we're adding the Steve Madden Women's Howler Ankle Boot to our cart. Made of 100 percent leather, the boots have a chunky lug sole that not only looks cute but is also functional in terms of providing traction. Shoppers who've given them a perfect rating rave about the "stylish" boots, with one noting that, "they go with everything and are very durable." And many appreciate that they're "super comfortable." Amazon Buy It! Steve Madden Women's Howler Ankle Boot, $54.99 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com Keep scrolling for more of the best fashion deals, then head to Amazon to browse the fall fashion sale. Just be sure to snag your favorites before popular picks sell out or prices go up. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Deal Alert! This 'Strong' Air Purifier Is Marked Down from $100 to Just $35 at Amazon Right Now This Cloud-Like Comforter with 38,900+ Perfect Ratings Is Up to 46% Off at Amazon Right Now Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Space Heater That Warms a Room in 3 Minutes — and It's on Sale Amazon Buy It! Columbia Women's Kruser Ridge II Softshell Jacket, $79.99 (orig. $110); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Db Moon Women Casual Long Sleeve Dress, $30.39 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Furtalk Knit Beanie, $14.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $18.98 (orig. $23.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down, $27.87 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Montana West Tote Bag, $26.99 ($79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.