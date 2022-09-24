Boots Season Is Here, and These Popular Pairs at Amazon Are Stylish, Comfy, and Under $75

Including knee-high boots that shoppers call their “go-to” pair

By
Melissa Epifano is a writer and editor with over five years of experience. She covers a variety of lifestyle topics but typically gravitates toward home design and fashion. She has been published on sites such as PEOPLE, MyDomaine, The Spruce, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple. After spending a few years in New York, Melissa now lives with her fiancé in Bath, UK, and runs a wide-fit shoe brand.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 24, 2022 06:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Fall Boots Sale Roundup
Photo: Amazon

Nearly every fall outfit calls for a cute pair of boots. If you've scanned your closet and found you're lacking in the boot department, it's time to fill your shoe rack with your autumn lineup. Though when you don't have a certain look in mind, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the endless options out there. Is an ankle boot what you're after? Or maybe a sky-high heeled pair?

To narrow down your choices — but not skimp on style — Amazon compiled a fall boot edit that'll make your search so much easier. We've pulled a few of our favorites from the list, all of which come under $75.

Fall Boots at Amazon Under $75

When it comes to major trends this season, it's no secret that cowboy and Western-style booties have taken over. For a knee-high version, the Soda Reno boots fit the bill and have over 20 colors to choose from. For something a little more modern that hovers around the ankle, Rocket Dog's Saloon Western Boots are equally as ideal, whether you have a country-themed party to attend or simply want some Western flair in your step.

Combat boots have earned the crown as one of the most timeless fall boot styles. No matter what trends appear when autumn rolls around, you can guarantee that these lace-up boots will also be present. For an affordable pick that still steals the style spotlight, Amazon Essentials has pairs for no more than $36 that made one buyer feel "like a million bucks!"

Chelsea ankle boots shouldn't be skipped over either, especially ones with a lug sole. This particular black pair matches any cozy outfit, but there are plenty of other fall-worthy shades available, too, whether you prefer a deep brown or beige. Its thicker rubber soles mean you can dash through puddles and muddy patches without too much concern.

Though classics and staples should be part of every person's shoe rack — so should a good pair of statement boots. Dream Pairs has just the thing if you're lacking a little pizzazz in your collection. Its stretchy knee-high boots add a glamorous touch to autumn looks thanks to the bold burgundy color.

They also have no problem accommodating a wide range of foot and calf widths, as many reviewers found. "I am able to wear them for eight hours and they are so comfortable," noted a buyer with bunions and wide feet. "They are also beautiful and I get so many compliments on them… They have become my go-to."

Complete your fall OOTDs with these trendy boots and several more stylish pairs below.

Fall Boots Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Lug Sole Low Heel Chelsea Ankle Boots, $19.98–$59.99; amazon.com

Fall Boots Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Reno Western Cowboy Knee High Boots, $27.80–$69.99; amazon.com

Fall Boots Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boots, $24.93–$35.10; amazon.com

Fall Boots Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Knee High Stretchy Boots, $40.99–$58.99; amazon.com

Fall Boots Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Fre High Heel Ankle Chelsea Boots, $29.99–$44.99; amazon.com

Fall Boots Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Rocket Dog Saloon Western Boots, $33.99–$53.72; amazon.com

Fall Boots Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Ankle Boots in Roccia, $35.41–$59.42; amazon.com

