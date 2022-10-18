Spring may be the time for cleaning out your closet, but for many, fall is the season to load up on new items. From warm knit sweaters to cozy loungewear, there are so many great clothing options to check out this time of year — and, of course, boots.

Autumn is the perfect time to pick up some new pairs of stylish boots to wear on those chillier days that will last you through the winter and the years ahead, and right now, Zappos has tons of top-rated picks that are currently on sale.

Whether you tend to prefer knee-high boots with tall heels for special occasions, short and delicate booties to wear into the office, or a solid pair of combat boots for your day-to-day, you'll have plenty of picks to choose from on our list below. With their eye-catching looks and, most importantly, comfortable fits, these are the kind of boots you'll want to live in all season long.

And best of all, every pair of these boots from beloved brands such as Calvin Klein, Steven Madden, and Dr. Martens, is discounted, so you can snag a pair of high-quality, sleek, good-looking boots for less. Plus, they're all classic styles that are popular each and every fall, so you can wear them year after year while still staying trendy.

Fall Boots on Sale at Zappos

If you're in the market for a pair of ankle-height booties that you can wear with everything in your closet, including the classic fall uniform of jeans and a sweater, and even a dress, check out the Lucky Brand Basel Boot, on sale for $82. Made with leather, featuring a stacked block heel, and a side zipper, the boots, which are available in sizes 5-11, will no doubt quickly become your new closet staples. "These boots are THE BEST bootie going for this fall!" wrote one happy reviewer, who added that they're "so stylish with leggings, jeggings, or slim fit jeans… really anything!"

For another solid bootie option, there is also the Steve Madden Leopold Bootie, which is available in black leather, chestnut suede, and light tan suede. The booties have a pull-on construction with a round, closed-toe, and the black pair has a polished look, thanks to its smooth finish. Plus, the boots feature a padded, synthetic insole and a durable, synthetic outsole, that helps provides traction and support, so you can feel comfortable and secure walking.

One reviewer praised the boots for their "nice shape" and not being "too tight at the toes," and noted that the "beautiful" pair of shoes is simply "so easy to walk in."

Cowboy boots more your style? You're not alone, as celebs like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski sported the look this past summer, and the style is a great example of a pair of shoes that can easily transition into the colder weather. We have our eyes on these light brown boots from Dan Post Colleen Boot. The western boots are made with genuine leather upper and a leather lining and insole. They feature dual pull tabs and a pointed toe, so they're easy to wear and throw on with any pair of jeans, skirts, and even leggings. As one shopper shared, they're "lightly cushioned and comfortable; these boots fit like a glove."

Black knee-high boots are forever a go-to, and it's a style you've already seen on stars like Zendaya and Hailey Bieber. So if you feel like it's the perfect time to try out this showstopping style yourself, go for the Bandolino Kyla 2 Boot in black. They feature a synthetic upper and lining, pointed toe silhouette, high block heel, and a zippered closure on the side.

No matter which type of fall boots you decide to go with, Zappos has you covered. Check out more discounted styles below, including two pairs from the celeb-worn brand Dr. Martens, and combat boots in both white and black. There really is no such thing as too many pairs of boots, right?

