This Classic Mall Brand Just Gave Its Mega-Popular Pants Their First Big Makeover in 20 Years

More than 31 million pairs of Express Editor pants have been sold around the world

By Claudia Fisher
Published on August 31, 2022 07:30 AM

Editor Mid Rise Bootcut Pant
Photo: Everlane

It's almost impossible not to conjure up an image of your local mall when someone mentions the brand Express.

Express is one of the most well-known brands in the world, with popular styles you've likely seen many times without even realizing. The brand's Editor Pant, for example, has sold 31 million pairs since it first came out in 2003. That's one pair for every 10 people in this country, meaning you'll probably see these pants just as frequently this fall as you do other seasonal staples like jean jackets, cardigans, and shackets — especially now that the Editor pants come in several new cuts for the first time.

Capitalizing on the Y2K nostalgia ushered in partly by Gen-Z fashion trends, Express is re-introducing the world to The Editor Pant, calling it "the world's most versatile pant." There are four new styles in addition to the original low-rise boot cut — mid-rise boot, mid-rise flare, super high-rise straight, and high-rise skinny — ticking off several key bottoms looks of the past two decades and giving them modern touches.

Editor Mid Rise Bootcut Pant
Everlane

Buy It! Editor Mid Rise Bootcut Pant, $80; express.com

The wider range of styles means even more shoppers will be able to find one they'll love, and the three inseam options (regular, short, and long) provide a more personalized fit. Importantly, the expanded line of Editor pants remains consistent with three fan-favorite features of the original: These iterations have the same stretch fabric, non-pleated fronts, and thin waistband.

In the reviews, you'll find shoppers calling the pants comfortable to varying degrees (from "super comfy" to "soooooo comfortable") and flattering on a range of body types. Some five-star reviewers mention buying multiple pairs of the pants, using words like "obsessed" and "love" to describe their relationship with the Express mainstay.

Rachel Zoe, one of Express' lead stylists (who also has fond memories hitting up Express at her local mall), said in a press release, "Everything in fashion comes back again, and the Express Editor Pant is a true classic. It's back and better than ever."

Editor Mid Rise Bootcut Pant
Everlane

Buy It! Editor Mid Rise Flare Pant, $80; express.com

Head over to Express for more on the new Editor collection, which includes blazers and skirts, and find ideas on how to style the pieces for any activity or occasion you may have coming up this fall.

