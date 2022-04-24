Amazon Shoppers Call This an 'Absolutely Flawless Dress,' and It's on Sale Right Now
It's that funky time of year when it's cold in the morning yet boiling in the afternoon — which means dressing for the day proves a little tricky. But if you throw on your favorite jean jacket and white sneakers with this customer-loved mini dress that Amazon reviewers "definitely recommend," you'll be good to go.
The Exlura Square Neck Dress is short on the bottom, hitting above the knees, and has long puffy sleeves that can be pushed up or down and stay in place thanks to elastic cuffs. The polyester dress is comfortable, lightweight, and slightly stretchy, complete with a square neck and a smocked back with an invisible zipper, making the dress easy to get in and out of.
Shoppers adore the versatile dress for just about any occasion, whether you're heading to a casual brunch or attending an engagement party. Plus, many reviewers note that the dress is a good choice for large chests thanks to the stretchy fabric in that area.
Choose from a handful of solid colors and patterns, including dark green, light green polka dots, and sky blue, and sizes XS through XXL. When it's time to wash it, just toss the dress in the washing machine or wash by hand.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this dress, with reviewers noting that it's "super cute." One user said, "I put this dress on and immediately fell in love," while another shared: "This dress makes me feel like I'm a princess."
A third reviewer raved that it's an "absolutely flawless dress," adding that it's the "best Amazon dress" they've purchased. They went on to say that it "fit perfectly" and garnered "so many compliments."
Head to Amazon to snag the Exlura Square Neck Dress while it's on sale!
- Even People with Night Sweats Recommend These Cooling Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 47% Off at Amazon
- Amazon Shoppers Call This an 'Absolutely Flawless Dress,' and It's on Sale Right Now
- Shoppers Love This 'Perfect Little Grill' That Gets 'Red Hot' in Just a Few Minutes — and It's on Sale
- Amazon Is Having a Huge Spring Sale on Rugs This Weekend — and Prices Start at $13