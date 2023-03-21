Amazon Shoppers Call This Spring Dress a 'Staple,' and It's on Sale

“People were shocked when I told them it was Amazon instead of a boutique” 

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 21, 2023 08:00 PM

EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Spring is officially here — and that means everyone can finally tuck away their winter coats in exchange for breezy sweaters and adorable spring dresses.

If you're not sure where to start with your spring shopping, consider grabbing the Exlura Square Neck Dress, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The cute dress is perfect for transitional weather thanks to its puffed long sleeves; just add a pair of tights and boots and you'll be ready for weather that's cool in the morning and warm later on. It's made out of polyester, so it's plenty soft, lightweight, and a little stretchy. Plus, it's designed with a square neck, a smocked back, and an invisible zipper.

Hitting right about the knee, the dress is flattering and elegant, and sure to be the star of any outfit. Match it with anything from statement jewelry to heels and a jacket and you'll be good to go. Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including sky blue and light green, all of which are available in sizes XS through XXL. And when it's time to launder the dress, just toss it in the washing machine on a cold setting.

EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Square Neck Dress in Dark Green, $38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this spring dress a five-star rating, with customers calling it a "must have" and adding that it's the "perfect date night dress." One reviewer said, "This dress is so cute on and very flattering," while another enthused: "It fits me amazingly and it is the perfect length to be dressed down or dressed up."

EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Square Neck Dress in Yellow Floral, $38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

A third shopper wrote that it's "such a cute dress" and a "staple," explaining that the material is "great." They shared: "I have worn this dress with some Converse to dinner… and I've also worn it with heels to a wedding and got so many compliments both times." They also added that "people were shocked when I told them it was Amazon instead of a boutique!"

Head to Amazon to get the Exlura Square Neck Dress while it's on sale.

Related Articles
