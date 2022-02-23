This Best-Selling Skirt on Amazon Is 'Perfect for All Seasons,' According to Reviews
Every wardrobe needs pieces that can transition from one season to the next, and Amazon has an abundance of options that are comfortable, stylish, and versatile. One polka-dot pleated skirt, which we first noticed on TikTok, fits the bill with its ultra-stretchy fabric, midi length, and endless outfit possibilities. And did we mention that several colors are on sale for just $31 right now?
The Exlura High-Waist Polka-Dot Pleated Skirt is a best-selling women's skirt on Amazon, so it's no surprise that it has more than 7,000 five-star ratings. In reviews, shoppers have said it's one of their "most comfortable pieces" and rave about how great it is "for all seasons." They're styling their skirts with tank tops and sweaters (this is a popular and affordable pick), as well as sandals, boots, and flip-flops — in other words, it'll go with everything you already have in your closet.
The "lightweight" skirt has a high-rise elastic waistband that shoppers say doesn't feel restrictive and makes it easy to tuck in your top. Plus, depending on your height and how high you prefer to wear it around your waist, the midi skirt can also be considered a maxi skirt. And as if it couldn't get any better, it has discreet pockets on either side.
As of this writing, all of Exlura's polka-dot skirts are fully stocked in every size, from XS to 2XL. If you're in between sizes, the brand recommends sizing up. It also recommends using a fabric softener soak after washing to reduce static electricity.
Considering how much shoppers love this skirt, you might want to add more than one to your cart before this sale ends — check out our favorite colors below. If you order now with your Prime membership, the skirt can arrive in as little as one day.
