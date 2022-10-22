Shoppers Love This 'Incredibly Soft' Sweater Dress for the Holidays, and It's Now Just $45 at Amazon

Choose from 16 colors

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 22, 2022 02:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress
Photo: Amazon

There's an abundance of fall and winter staples you can shop for, but one item your wardrobe shouldn't lack is a sweater dress. It's easy to wear in a variety of ways and is great for the holiday season. Plus, it's super comfortable and will keep you warm.

The Exlura Mock Neck Sweater Dress is now just $45 at Amazon and is available in 16 colors including black, wine red, and caramel. It has a bodycon fit that forms to your figure, but is made with stretchy material that reviewers describe as "incredibly soft." It's also designed puff sleeves to give it extra style and the mock turtleneck makes it great for layering under jackets, vests, and jewelry.

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Mock Neck Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress in Apricot, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com

If you're not sure how to style a sweater dress, take it from celebrities like Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen who have been spotted wearing similar types of dresses during cooler months. Hadid wore an off-the-shoulder dress with black tights and tall combat boots to give the look an edgy vibe, while Teigen wore her cut-out sweater dress with a messy side braid for a more casual approach.

Several Amazon shoppers left images with their reviews, too, showcasing exactly how they styled the Exlura dress to give you even more inspiration. One person wore the black shade with knee-high boots and a hat, and another styled the wine red color over white leggings with gray boots. With several possibilities, you can wear this sweater dress practically anywhere this season. Plus, a five-star reviewer assured shoppers that it's "super high quality."

For just $45 a piece, you might want to add more than one of these sweater dresses to your cart. And don't be surprised if it becomes a favorite staple in your closet since one shopper said it's "perfect for fall, winter, and the holidays."

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Mock Neck Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress in Black, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Mock Neck Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress in Caramel, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Mock Neck Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress in Wine Red, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Boots Season Is Here, and Amazon Has Popular Styles for Up to 72% Off at the Prime Early Access Sale
Early Customer-Loved Fashion Deals Roundup Tout
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving Prior to the Prime Early Access Sale? These 17 On-Sale Fall Fashion Finds
Amazon Prime jackets
From Suede to Teddy, These 10 Fall Jackets from Amazon Are on Sale for Everyone — Not Just Prime Members
BTFBM Long Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Turtleneck Sweater
The Most Popular New Sweater at Amazon Has This 'Cute' Unique Detail — and It's Already on Sale
Amazon Prime sweaters
Chic Sweaters for Fall Are on Sale at Amazon, and the Best Deals Start at Just $25
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer in One of Princess Diana's Go-To Colors
FITORY Womens Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining
Hailey Bieber's $695 Designer Slippers Look So Similar to These Amazon Slippers That Are Now $25
AlvaQ Lace Sweater
The 'Sweet Touches' on This $36 Crochet Sweater Have Made It Popular with Amazon Shoppers
emrata; kaia gerber; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too
Early Outlet Dress Store Deals Roundup Tout
13 Deals on Fall Dresses Under $40 We Found Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Today
Weeso tunic sweatshirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now
Jennifer Lopez sweatsuits style
Jennifer Lopez Jetted to Miami in the Comfy Cold-Weather Uniform She's Relied on for Years
Roundup of Early Sweater Deals
Time to Embrace Sweater Weather with These Cute and Cozy Styles That Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
Roundup of Jacket/Coat/Outerwear
These Best-Selling Winter Coats Look Like Luxury Finds, but They Start at Just $30 on Amazon
Cardigan Sweater Roundup Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Perfect' Cardigans for Fall — and They're All Under $35
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell
Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall