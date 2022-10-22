There's an abundance of fall and winter staples you can shop for, but one item your wardrobe shouldn't lack is a sweater dress. It's easy to wear in a variety of ways and is great for the holiday season. Plus, it's super comfortable and will keep you warm.

The Exlura Mock Neck Sweater Dress is now just $45 at Amazon and is available in 16 colors including black, wine red, and caramel. It has a bodycon fit that forms to your figure, but is made with stretchy material that reviewers describe as "incredibly soft." It's also designed puff sleeves to give it extra style and the mock turtleneck makes it great for layering under jackets, vests, and jewelry.

If you're not sure how to style a sweater dress, take it from celebrities like Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen who have been spotted wearing similar types of dresses during cooler months. Hadid wore an off-the-shoulder dress with black tights and tall combat boots to give the look an edgy vibe, while Teigen wore her cut-out sweater dress with a messy side braid for a more casual approach.

Several Amazon shoppers left images with their reviews, too, showcasing exactly how they styled the Exlura dress to give you even more inspiration. One person wore the black shade with knee-high boots and a hat, and another styled the wine red color over white leggings with gray boots. With several possibilities, you can wear this sweater dress practically anywhere this season. Plus, a five-star reviewer assured shoppers that it's "super high quality."

For just $45 a piece, you might want to add more than one of these sweater dresses to your cart. And don't be surprised if it becomes a favorite staple in your closet since one shopper said it's "perfect for fall, winter, and the holidays."

