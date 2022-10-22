Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Love This 'Incredibly Soft' Sweater Dress for the Holidays, and It's Now Just $45 at Amazon Choose from 16 colors By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 22, 2022 02:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There's an abundance of fall and winter staples you can shop for, but one item your wardrobe shouldn't lack is a sweater dress. It's easy to wear in a variety of ways and is great for the holiday season. Plus, it's super comfortable and will keep you warm. The Exlura Mock Neck Sweater Dress is now just $45 at Amazon and is available in 16 colors including black, wine red, and caramel. It has a bodycon fit that forms to your figure, but is made with stretchy material that reviewers describe as "incredibly soft." It's also designed puff sleeves to give it extra style and the mock turtleneck makes it great for layering under jackets, vests, and jewelry. Amazon Buy It! Exlura Mock Neck Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress in Apricot, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you're not sure how to style a sweater dress, take it from celebrities like Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen who have been spotted wearing similar types of dresses during cooler months. Hadid wore an off-the-shoulder dress with black tights and tall combat boots to give the look an edgy vibe, while Teigen wore her cut-out sweater dress with a messy side braid for a more casual approach. Several Amazon shoppers left images with their reviews, too, showcasing exactly how they styled the Exlura dress to give you even more inspiration. One person wore the black shade with knee-high boots and a hat, and another styled the wine red color over white leggings with gray boots. With several possibilities, you can wear this sweater dress practically anywhere this season. Plus, a five-star reviewer assured shoppers that it's "super high quality." For just $45 a piece, you might want to add more than one of these sweater dresses to your cart. And don't be surprised if it becomes a favorite staple in your closet since one shopper said it's "perfect for fall, winter, and the holidays." See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried in September Deal Alert! This 'Strong' Air Purifier Is Marked Down from $100 to Just $35 at Amazon Right Now Amazon Shoppers Are 'Impressed' with This $700 Robot Vacuum and Mop That's 77% Off Right Now Amazon Buy It! Exlura Mock Neck Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress in Black, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Exlura Mock Neck Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress in Caramel, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Exlura Mock Neck Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress in Wine Red, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.