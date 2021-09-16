The 'Absurdly Flattering' Cute Mini Dress with Over 1,400 Five-Star Ratings Is Finally on Sale
If you've been searching for the perfect dress to close out the summer as we transition to fall, you don't have to look any further — we found it. Light, comfy, and gorgeous are three adjectives that describe the Exlura Lantern Sleeve Back Tie Dress that over 1,500 shoppers are obsessed with. And it's on sale right now for just $36 at Amazon.
Made of a soft, breathable material, shoppers say this adorable dress is "very comfy and flattering" and is the perfect "early fall dress." It has a flowy fit that adds to its breathability and has a satin-like texture that feels nice on the skin. You'll also love that it has a built-in slip that'll prevent see-through issues, per reviewers.
The versatile dress has cute lantern sleeves that can be worn on the shoulder for a square-neck look and off the shoulder if you want to show more skin. The puffed-sleeves are also reminiscent of that cottagecore style everyone has been obsessing over, and it's easy to see why. Because you can wear this "absurdly flattering" dress two different ways, it's safe to say it's basically like buying a two-in-one-piece that's absolutely ideal for warmer fall days.
"I highly recommend this dress," writes one Amazon shopper. "Great for the summertime heat, but I can also see it being really cute with some boots in the fall. I purchased the powder blue and emerald green colors, both of which are lined and not sheer (other than the sleeves obviously). If you are on the fence about this dress go for it. You won't regret it."
The mini dress is crafted with little pleats on the chest area and has a cute ruffled skirt that people say really makes this the "perfect princess dress." It also has an A-line silhouette thanks to its smocked, stretchy waist that gives off an hourglass appearance shoppers love. The dress also has a unique bowtie design in the back that lets you customize the fit and adds a little extra zhuzh at the same time. Shoppers even say that the back tie lets them hide their bra straps under it, too. Smart!
Depending on your height, the dress hits a little over the knees for a tasteful look that's super trendy this fall season. Plus, it's a closet item that can be dressed up with heels for a casual wedding or dressed down with sneakers for brunch. And because it "looks so good" on, shoppers are even buying it in multiple colors. Good thing it comes in 11 pretty floral and solid prints, so you can get one for every event.
"I looked like I should be at a cottagecore picnic or a Disney princess in the best way possible," writes a shopper who titled their review 'Cinderella who?' "I bought it for my birthday and got a million compliments. I was worried it would be too short as I'm 5'8" and curvy, but it fit perfectly. Can be worn off the shoulder or not depending on how you like it… 11/10."
For warmer fall days, you need to get the "must-have" Exlura Lantern Sleeve Back Tie Dress that's 26 percent off right now.
