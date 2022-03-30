Unique Details on This Best-Selling Flowy Dress Let Amazon Shoppers Wear It So Many Different Ways — Even Backwards

That's one of the main reasons why Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the Exlura Casual dress — the flowy spring number can be worn several different ways. It has a square neckline that gives it a cottagecore look, but if you want to show a bit more skin for a breezier style, you can wear it off the shoulder, letting the elastic in the neckline hold it in place. It also has an open tie-back design, which some shoppers have chosen to show off by wearing the dress backwards.