Unique Details on This Best-Selling Flowy Dress Let Amazon Shoppers Wear It So Many Different Ways — Even Backwards
When it comes to building your wardrobe, it's always a good idea to invest in pieces that you can wear again and again. The only problem? Feeling like an outfit repeater á la Lizzie McGuire. While you can certainly mix and match your clothes and accessories to create different looks, it's even easier to change things up if a piece itself is versatile.
That's one of the main reasons why Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the Exlura Casual dress — the flowy spring number can be worn several different ways. It has a square neckline that gives it a cottagecore look, but if you want to show a bit more skin for a breezier style, you can wear it off the shoulder, letting the elastic in the neckline hold it in place. It also has an open tie-back design, which some shoppers have chosen to show off by wearing the dress backwards.
Other standout details that make the mini all the more dreamy? Its ruched bust, smocked waist, and ruffle hem. And its puffed sleeves, which gather at the shoulder and at the wrist, add to its airy look.
The dress, which runs from sizes XS to XXL, is available in 15 colors, including black, white, purple, yellow, and several shades of pink, blue, and red. Along with solid colors, Exlura also offers several polka dot and floral patterns.
While pricing normally depends on the color you opt for, all of these styles are either on sale or listed for $40.
Currently ranking on Amazon's highly competitive women's dresses best-seller list, it has more than 1,600 five star ratings. Shoppers love how versatile the "beautiful" dress is "if you get creative with it." They've worn it to all sorts of occasions, including brunches, engagement parties, weddings, bachelorette parties, New Year's Eve parties, and even photoshoots.
Customers also appreciate how comfortable, stretchy, and lightweight the dress is, with one claiming: "It may be the most comfortable dress I've ever owned." Others say they've received "so many compliments" when they wear the "extremely flattering" dress.
Head to Amazon to pick up the Exlura Casual dress before these savings disappear.
