This Amazon Best-Seller That Shoppers Say Is a 'Perfect Dupe' for a TikTok-Popular Workout Dress Is on Sale
If you value the comfort of workout clothes but wish they offered a bit more in the style department, it might be time for you to jump on the workout dress trend that's sweeping TikTok and topping Amazon best-seller charts these days.
One of the best options right now is the workout dress from Ewedoos, which is not only pulling in great reviews from shoppers, but it's also on sale now for up to 26 percent off in some sizes and colors.
There are a lot of elements making the workout dresses so popular and appealing. It's designed with built-in shorts and a removable sports bra, so you can get full support and comfort from just one garment — no extra layers needed.
The nylon-spandex blend fabric is soft and stretchy, but also offers solid breathability and moisture-wicking properties. The straps are adjustable, too, so they won't slip or dig into your skin. And it's hard to believe that it gets even better, but the built-in shorts also have two pockets, so you can keep your phone or keys handy.
It's available in eight color options, including super versatile neutrals and some more striking shades, and comes in sizes XS to XXL. Every option is discounted now, though can't-go-wrong black is the best deal at 26 percent off.
Long loved by tennis players and golfers, this "soft and comfy" style has taken off in a big way on TikTok, with more than 7 million people sharing their OOTDs in stylish, flattering dresses that also let you stay active and comfortable all day.
Shoppers love the dress and have pushed it into the best-seller position on Amazon for activewear and tennis dresses. They agree on lots of its top qualities, with many, like this reviewer, noting that the built-in shorts "prevent chub rub."
Many others exclaim over the comfort and all-day wearability, like this five-star reviewer who said, "I will hands down be spending most of my summer evenings in this dress, and it can definitely either be dressed up or dressed down!" Another put it more simply, "This is my new favorite dress!"
Plenty of customers also compare it to the popular Halara dress in a very similar style, which comes in at a higher price tag, with one remarking "In love with the Halara dress? This is a perfect dupe of it at half the price!"
Snag this breezy everyday summer dress from Amazon while it's still up to 26 percent off.
