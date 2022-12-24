Shoppers Want to 'Live in' These Fleece-Lined Joggers with Pockets, and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale

Reviewers think they’re “flattering” and “warm but not heavy”

Published on December 24, 2022 05:00 AM

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Pants Women
Photo: Amazon

December 21 marks the official first day of winter, meaning that temperatures will continue to dip for the next few weeks. Although you may have stocked up on sweatpants for the season, they might just not be cutting it with this ice-cold weather. So, it may be time to give fleece-lined pants a try. Luckily, Amazon just put a pair with hundreds of five-star ratings on sale.

Right now, you can get the Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers for up to 28 percent off in multiple colors, meaning they can be yours for just $30. The pants are so much warmer than usual sweatpants because they feature a brushed fleece fabric on the inside that not only feels cozy, but is also super warm.

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Pants Women
Amazon

Buy It! Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers in Black, $28.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

In addition to the soft fleece lining, these popular joggers are made of a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex to maximize warmth. They have an adjustable drawstring waistband as well as cuffed ankles to help stay secure around your waist and trap heat in.

With a classic jogger silhouette, the pants have a tapered design that's roomier around the thighs for more breathability. They are also semi-fitted and have a curved seam on the back to enhance your figure and support your natural shape. And they have two side pockets, meaning your hands will stay nice and warm during those winter commutes.

If you happen to wear them outside of the house and get them dirty, the comfy joggers are machine-washable for an easy clean. They come in sizes XS through XXL and are available in five chic colors: black, green, gray, charcoal, and navy.

Shoppers rave about the super warm joggers' flattering fit and soft material. "These are the most comfortable leggings I've ever bought," one five-star reviewer said, adding that they already have two pairs and will probably buy them in every color.

"They are warm but not heavy, soft inside, have amazing pockets, and fit in a flattering way," another person said, calling them the sweatpants of their dreams. "I want to live in them."

Someone else wrote that they're "incredibly comfortable" and are "made to last," noting, "The seams are really well reinforced [and] the material isn't see-through."

Stock up on the warm pants while they're on sale in every color before it gets even colder outside.

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Pants Women
Amazon

Buy It! Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers in Charcoal, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Pants Women
Amazon

Buy It! Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers in Fir Green, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Pants Women
Amazon

Buy It! Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers in Light Gray, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Pants Women
Amazon

Buy It! Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers in Navy, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

