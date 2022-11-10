Cozy Fall Sweaters, Including Selena Gomez's Chunky Turtleneck, Are 30% Off at Everlane Now

When it comes to cold weather, sweaters are the obvious choice for staying warm and cozy while still looking put together. And one of Hollywood's go-to brands is having a major fall sale on sweaters to help you stock up on the fall and winter staple.

Right now, you can score 30 percent off of all Everlane sweaters, including cozy cardigans, oversized pullovers, and chunky knit turtlenecks. You'll also find best-sellers and celeb-worn styles at a discount, like the exact striped ribbed turtleneck that Selena Gomez had on while grabbing dinner in New York City.

Meghan Markle is also a fan of Everlane, previously reaching for an oversized tote from the brand, along with the Cashmere Crew, which is currently on sale. To help you make sure your closet is ready to face any and all approaching cold weather, we rounded up the best ultra-cozy and stylish on-sale sweaters from Everlane. But hurry — the deals last until November 13, and top-rated items are already going fast.

Stripes are definitely having a moment this season, with celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Gomez opting to wear them with casual jeans. The Only Murders in the Building star went with the Everlane Cloud Turtleneck sweater, and although the black and oatmeal style she wore has low stock, you can still get the top in a range of other colors, including a stripe pattern in ginger and oat, and solids in ivory, blue, brandy, and chai.

Made of an extra-soft blend of merino wool, pima cotton, and alpaca yarn, the chunky turtleneck is designed to keep you warm. And since we can't forget about the neck, it features an elevated neckline, which adds warmth. The oversized silhouette means you can dress it up or down, and the side slits elevate this top from your basic sweater.

If you're looking for a different neckline style, check out Everlane's Cashmere Crew, Markle's pick that is $44 less right now. The sweater is an easy pullover style that's made of soft and lightweight cashmere. The grade-A cashmere is sourced from Inner Mongolia and it's durable, doesn't pill, and gets softer with wear, according to the brand.

Speaking of pullovers, consider a fun spin on the classic style with The Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo, which has a trendy collared neckline. Earlier this fall, Gigi Hadid turned to the preppy look while on a walk, wearing a collared pullover sweater with taupe cargo pants and retro sunglasses. Made of a blend of alpaca, nylon, and merino wool, the waffle-stitch sweater is warm and soft. It's available in four colors, including a hue not too far off from Hadid's top, and you can get it for under $100 right now.

You really can never go wrong with a cardigan, and everyone from Kate Middleton to Jennifer Lopez has worn cardigan sweaters. With an open-front design and adjustable buttons, the Felted Merino Cardigan is the perfect layering piece, so it's easy to see why it's one of Everlane's best-sellers. It has a trendy ribbed texture, deep V neckline, and comes in four colors: black, light blue, deep camel, and dark mallard.

You can never have too many sweaters, so make sure your closet is all stocked up (especially for all of those holiday parties coming up!) Shop more Everlane sweaters before the sale ends below.

