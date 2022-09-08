These Strappy Sports Bras Provide 'So Much Support,' According to Reviewers, and They're on Sale for Up to 52% Off

That brings each “flattering” bra’s price down to just $7

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras
Photo: Amazon

No matter the season, a good sports bra and everyday bra is a near-necessity. It's the one you turn to again and again when you're heading out for a walk or to tackle a long list of chores. But more often than we'd like, sports bras can be a bit pricey.

So if you're tired of spending an exorbitant amount of money, here's a solution: The Evercute Strappy Back Sports Bras, which come in a range of multi-packs and colors, are all substantially marked down at Amazon, with discounts up to a whopping 52 percent off. Right now, you can score bras for as little as $7 apiece.

The bras are a blend of mainly nylon and a bit of spandex, giving that all-day comfort and stretch-to-fit feel. Thanks to its four-way stretch, the sports bras are easy to pull on and off. Plus, the material is breathable and moisture-wicking when you inevitably work up a sweat.

Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras
Amazon

Buy It! Evercute Strappy Back Sports Bras 4-Pack, $28.89–$29.97 (orig. $34.99–$54.99); amazon.com

The bras are designed with a scoop neck, supportive waistband, and several criss-cross back straps that are comfortable without digging into your back. And they come in sizes S–XXL, with most shoppers saying to order your normal size for the best fit.

The brand offers a wide array of multi-packs for this strappy bra — which is probably for the best considering how often you'll end up wanting to throw one on. You can opt for a two-, three-, four-, or five-pack, each with an assortment of color options to select from as well. Some of the best deals are on a four-pack that includes white, blue, lavender, and sage green bras.

It's safe to say Amazon reviewers are sold on these sports bras, with over 6,400 shoppers leaving five-star ratings and glowing reviews. One praised them as a "true must-have" and raved, "I have ordered hundreds and hundreds of things from Amazon and I've never written a review. But I could not let those ladies down that are in search of a perfectly comfortable, workout-possible and truly flattering bra and allow them to continue searching after getting these!"

Another attested to their confidence-boosting power, saying "No one can tell me I'm not hot when I wear these." Meanwhile, a third reviewer praised it for being "so comfortable and [providing] so much support." And if you're still not convinced, a reviewer also enthused: "These are so flattering; I am obsessed."

Grab your own budget-friendly multi-pack while the Evercute Strappy Sports Bras are up to 52 percent off at Amazon.

Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras
Amazon

Buy It! Evercute Strappy Back Sports Bras, 5-Pack, $33.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras
Amazon

Buy It! Evercute Strappy Back Sports Bras, 4-Pack, $28.89–$29.97 (orig. $34.99–$54.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette
Deal Alert! Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Bra,' and It's 50% Off Right Now
ANRABESS Women Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Pullover
Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Super Cute' Sweater Dress, Now on Sale for as Little as $34
Bras and Underwear Tout
The Best Deals on Bras and Underwear on Amazon Right Now Are on Customer-Loved Styles — Up to 53% Off
Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
This Best-Selling Hanes Zip-Up Hoodie Is a 'Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale for as Little as $11 at Amazon
LEISURE TOWN Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
This Mattress Pad Gives Beds a 'Hotel-Like Makeover,' According to Shoppers, and It's 57% Off at Amazon
QUALFORT Women's Cardigan Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Cardigan' — and It's on Sale for as Little as $31
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Reviewers Call These the 'Best Wear-Everywhere' Sneakers — and They're on Sale for as Little as $42
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette
Reviewers Praise This Calvin Klein Bralette for Being 'So Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Starting at $14
Suuksess high-waisted workout shorts
Shoppers Say They Feel 'Confident' in These Butt-Lifting Workout Shorts, and They're on Sale Now at Amazon
Calvin Klein Bralette
Shoppers Say These Calvin Klein Bralettes Are So Comfy, You 'Forget' They're On — and They're Up to 48% Off
adidas Women's Training Medium Support Good Level Bra
Shoppers Say These Plus-Size Sports Bras Are 'Super Comfortable' — and They're 40% Off at Amazon Right Now
Pausus Women Chiffon Button Down Shirt
The Most Popular Newly Released Blouse at Amazon Is Already on Sale for $23
Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These $34 Best-Selling Wide-Leg Pants to Their Carts Ahead of Fall
Hanes T-Shirt
This Week's Best Amazon Deal: Hanes T-Shirts with 57,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 62% Off
Zesica dress
Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Comfy' Midi Dress That Comes in 22 Colors — and It's on Sale for Up to 46% Off
Bamboo Underwear Pack
This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair