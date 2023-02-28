This Trending Sports Bra Is So 'Comfy' That Shoppers Forget They're Wearing It, and It's on Sale

 It has more than 8,400 five-star ratings

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on February 28, 2023 09:00 PM

If you're in the market for cute activewear that provides comfy support, Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these sports bras that are currently on sale.

Right now, you can save 25 percent on the Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras. The sports bras, which come as a set of three, recently made it onto Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories. Made of 90 percent nylon and 10 percent spandex, the soft sports bra has a four-way stretch. The material is sweat-wicking, so it'll keep you comfortable, whether you're hitting the gym, going for a walk, or running errands.

As for design details, the sports bra features a wide band with an elastic band for support that doesn't feel constricting. Its straps overlap in the back for a cute criss-cross design that also helps keep them in place. It also has removable pads for custom coverage. Plus, it has a tagless design, so there's no annoying extra fabric that could cause irritation.

With the deal, the set of three sports bras is marked down to $30, which comes out to just $10 each. Each set has an assortment of colors, some of which include black, lavender, pink, and green. The sports bra is available in sizes up to XXL, and it fits true to size, according to customers. If you're not sure what size to opt for, take a look at the size chart in the product description.

More than 8,400 customers have given the sports bra a five-star rating, with many calling it "comfy and cute." One shopper wrote, "I actually forgot I was even wearing a bra," and added, "I love that the bottom edge doesn't roll up and give an underboob line."

Another shopper shared, "I love the fit, style, and cut: They are perfect for everyday use, the gym, or running."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon and pick up the Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras while they're still on sale!

