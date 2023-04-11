Eva Longoria Swam in a Mexican Cenote Wearing a Long-Sleeved Swimsuit That Reminds Us of This Functional Beach Style

Summer is around the corner, and that means there are only a few more weeks to go until getaways to the closest beach become your weekly agenda. Or if you're anything like Eva Longoria, you can escape the chill of spring with a tropical vacation before nature's warmest season arrives.

Last week, the star celebrated the premiere of her new CNN travel food show, Searching for Mexico, with a series of photos from a recent trip to Yucatán. And although you may often see the actress in vibrant bikinis and one-piece swimsuits on her tropical vacations, Longoria chose a cute and functional swimwear piece this time: a long-sleeve swimsuit.

In one of the snaps, Longoria rocked a $275 Riley Full-Coverage Surfsuit by GiGi C. If you're looking for a protective swimsuit that offers full coverage, you can opt for a rash guard, which is similar to a surfsuit but instead comes in a shirt form, making it easy to mix and max with your favorite bottoms.

And you can find one for as little as $20. Not only will these rash guards from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Athleta make you look stylish at the beach, but they will also offer optimal sun protection. Shop rash guards that remind us of Longoria's one-piece swimsuit below.

Rash Guards Inspired by Eva Longoria

If you loved the zip-up style of Longoria's surfsuit, this budget-friendly version by Baleaf is a close lookalike. The half-zip design allows you to quickly pull it on and off, and the polyester and spandex fabric keeps you warm in the water. Plus, it protects your skin from 98 percent of UVB and 95 percent of UVA radiation. Whether you choose to wear it while swimming, surfing, or kayaking, the rash guard will maintain its color thanks to the chlorine-resistant fabric.

Or, you can get this gorgeous rash guard at Amazon for just $20. Made from polyester, the Ewedoos Rash Guard is chlorine-resistant and moisture-wicking, allowing you to dry off quickly after plunging in the ocean or pool. The fabric also offers optimal protection against the sun thanks to UPF 50+ protection and long sleeves. The sides of the rash guard have ruching that's both cute and functional, since you can customize the length by using the drawstrings.

Athleta also makes quality swimwear, including this popular rash guard. The Pacifica Illume UPF Fitted Top is designed to help you stay warm and protected at the beach thanks to a lightweight and breathable blend of polyester, recycled nylon, and lycra. (Also, the polyester is sourced from recycled materials, making it a sustainable option, too.) After a day at the pool, the rash guard is easy to clean — just toss it in the washer and dryer. And it comes in sizes XXS to 3X for a comfortable fit. "This top feels amazing and is so comfortable! I could wear it every day," one five-star reviewer said.

You should feel comfortable and protected when you spend hours in the sun and water, and long sleeves are the way to achieve that, as Longoria proved. Shop more full-coverage rash guards at Amazon and Nordstrom below.

