Eva Longoria's Platform Sneakers Sold Out 7 Times in a Row, but They're Back in Multiple Colors Right Now

Mila Kunis and Lucy Hale are fans of this popular shoe brand too

By
Published on August 14, 2022

eva longoria
Photo: Getty

Fall might be around the corner, but the weather's hot enough to wear jean shorts and your favorite pair of sneakers for just a little bit longer. And Eva Longoria's showing us how to close out the last few weeks of summer.

In her latest Instagram post, while strolling through a colorful neighborhood, the actress wore simple denim shorts with a beige cutout bodysuit, a tan sunhat, and classic white sneakers that are so popular, they sold out in just one day during the last restock.

The Loci Nine Sneakers are one of Hollywood's favorite styles for spring and fall. Longoria had on the stone color with natural black detail, which paired perfectly with her beige top. Other celebrities who've worn this popular brand include Mila Kunis, who went for a walk in the white stone style, and Lucy Hale, who wore the Loci Seven model while grabbing an iced coffee.

There's a reason this classic white sneaker sold out the last seven times it was restocked. The sustainable shoes are handmade in Portugal and crafted of 100 percent recycled and biodegradable materials — all while maximizing style and comfort.

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Løci

Buy It! Loci Women's Nine Sneakers in Natural Black Stone, $135; lociwear.com

The plush feel you receive while you walk in them comes from a custom-made cork insole that provides cushioning and stability. The slip-resistant sole is made of lightweight recycled rubber that helps you grip the ground. Each Nine model has the brand's classic "ø" logo, and the best-selling shoe comes in so many colors, including navy, red, orange, and black.

You can also snag a pair in an all-white style, which will go with practically any outfit you're wearing this season. If you're still searching for the perfect white sneaker for fall, let Eva Longoria inspire you with this best-selling pair that can't stay on the shelves. Shop more colors below before they sell out again.

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Løci

Buy It! Loci Women's Nine Sneakers in White Stone, $135; lociwear.com

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Løci

Buy It! Loci Women's Nine Sneakers in White, $135; lociwear.com

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Løci

Buy It! Loci Women's Nine Sneakers in White Red Navy, $135; lociwear.com

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Løci

Buy It! Loci Women's Nine Sneakers in Orange Blue, $135; lociwear.com

Loci Women's Nine Sneakers
Løci

Buy It! Loci Women's Nine Sneakers in White Maroon Blue, $135; lociwear.com

