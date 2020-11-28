34 Unique Face Masks Currently on Sale at Etsy — Including a Must-Have Option for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans
And an option that makes it that much easier to sip water
Phone? Check. Keys? Check. Face mask?
Face masks have officially joined the ranks of absolute essentials for leaving the house, so it’s imperative to find a few you don’t mind wearing. Luckily, Etsy just launched its Cyber Week sale, so it’s easier than ever to find the reusable cloth mask that suits your style. The boutique retailer has thousands of options on sale for up to 60 percent off.
From “Ew, Covid” face masks that “Schitt’s Creek” fans are sure to laugh at to clever masks with an added layer for discreet drinking and eating, these cute masks are worth snatching up even at full price. Grab a “Paw Patrol” kids’ mask for your little one or a couple of holiday-inspired styles to help you get you in the festive spirit. If you find traditional face masks to be uncomfortable, a breathable silk option will keep you covered and feel cool on your skin.
Funny face masks, like this WimlyMasks “Will Remove for Wine” Face Mask for just $7, make for great stocking stuffers — or an easy way to make the cashier at the grocery store smile. And if you’re fine to keep things simple, Etsy has that too, with solid colors masks for just $5.
To help you sift through the 266,000 options a little more quickly, we rounded up our favorite face masks on sale at Etsy during Black Friday by category. Shop stylish, multipurpose, and kid-friendly finds below.
Most Stylish Etsy Face Masks
- ALUXEbyAlexis Modern Abstract Face Mask, from $11.25 (orig. from $15)
- JunieLife Star Mask Lanyard Chain Set, from $7.19 (orig. from $8.99)
- Findyourmask Tie Dye Face Mask, $3.60 (orig. $11.99)
- NothingButFaceMasks 100% Satin Face Masks, from $3.94 (orig. $5.25)
- MaBeauteBijoux Rainbow Rhinestone Face Mask, from $4 (orig. from $5)
- CraftedByLenka Real Swarovski Crystal Rhinestone Face Mask, from $28.79 (orig. from $39.99)
Best Multipurpose Etsy Face Masks
- DeluxeMask Eating Drinking Mask, $10.46 (orig. $14.95)
- Umerdesignstudio Clear Window Face Mask, $15.20 (orig. $19)
- Deci3d The Mask Cap With Straw Hole Access, $12.07 (orig. $16.10)
- LourditasCositas Cotton Singing Face Mask, $9.60 (orig. $12)
- CortlandFaceMasks5-Pack Masks With Straw Hole, $24 (orig. $32)
Most Comical Etsy Face Masks
- AmberCoCreative “Ew Covid” Reusable Mask, $9.38 (orig. $12.50)
- AmbitiousACo “I Am Smiling” Wednesday Addams Face Mask, $7 (orig. $14)
- AmazaneShop Arnold Total Recall Inspired Face Mask, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- RusticRavendesignco Step Brothers Face Mask, $10.39 (orig. $12.99)
- WimlyMasks “Will Remove for Wine” Face Mask, $6.99 (orig. $13.98)
- AmbitiousACo Golden Girls Face Mask, $7 (orig. $14)
Best Holiday Etsy Face Masks
- JenasysApparel Christmas Face Mask, from $8.49 (orig from $16.99)
- Mascly Corgi Christmas Reversible Face Mask with Filter Pocket, from $6.99 (orig. $13.99)
- AestheticsPrinting Christmas Mickey Mask, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- FemFemCustomDesign Holly Jolly Face Mask, $7.19 (orig. $11.99)
- Jonnycustomshop Christmas Mask, $4.20 (orig. $7)
- KandiesWorld Christmas Masks Pack, $29.89 (orig. $39.85)
Best Kids Etsy Face Masks
- Fabric MaskUSA Paw Patrol Fabric Face Mask for Kids, $9.56 (orig. $11.95)
- GameTimePrints Cartoon Face Masks, $9.59 (orig. $11.99)
- Yaychoi Kids Baby Shark Face Mask, $4.20 (orig. $6.00)
- GameTimePrints Spongebob Face Mask Set, $9.59 (orig. $11.99)
- SarahFindings Breathable Kids Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket, from $3.50 (from $4.38)
Best Basic Etsy Face Masks
- ByZari Black Cotton Face Masks, from $9.60 (orig. from $16)
- Sundayritualdesign Fashion Face Mask Pleated, from $7.96 (orig. from $9.95)
- JayBlueDesign 3-Piece Set Face Mask, $12.79 (orig. $15.99)
- CarmelVine 5-Pack Face Mask with Filter Pocket Cloth, $17.99 (orig. $23.99)
- PowerWearOfficial Unisex Black Cotton Face Mask, $6.68 (orig. $8.36)
- DailyFaceMasks 7 Rainbow Cotton Face Masks, $33.48 (orig. $41.85)
