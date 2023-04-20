Lifestyle Fashion This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now Amazon shoppers say it “feels more expensive than it is” By Chaunie Brusie Chaunie Brusie Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine. Chaunie spent most of her career in labor and delivery and specializes in health and medical writing. She is currently working on obtaining her Masters in Public Health. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon There are lots of reasons to be in the market for a lightweight and breathable cotton nightshirt right now. Uncomfortably warm weather is imminent, or perhaps you're someone going through hormonal fluctuations — pregnancy, menstrual cycles, breastfeeding, perimenopause, and menopause can all bring on significant hot flashes and night sweating. And then there are just some people who run hot and toss and turn at night. Regardless of your motivations, if you want something cool and comfy to sleep in, you can scoop up this best-selling nightshirt that's currently on sale for only $17 at Amazon. The Enjoynight Cotton Sleep Tee is made from a cotton blend for maximum softness, comes in 32 different colors and patterns, and is available in sizes XS to 3X. It has roomy armholes and a V-neck design that further help wearers stay cool. Nursing or pumping parents will also appreciate the easy access when needed for feeding at night. Amazon Buy It! Enjoynight Cotton Sleep Tee, $16.99 (originally $30.99); amazon.com Nearly 11,000 shoppers have given this deceptively simple shirt a five-star rating. One reviewer raved about how comfy the nightshirt is — even right down to the label — and how it "feels more expensive than it is." An additional shopper shared that it's "perfect for staying cool," while yet another deemed it "the perfect nightshirt." Hundreds of other five-star reviews mention how "comfortable" it is for sleeping and that it gets "even softer" after washing it. These $25 Athleisure Shorts Have Become My Go-To Mom Uniform — Especially in Theme Parks A different customer also revealed that while lightweight, the fabric is "thick enough that you can't see through" and that the shirt doesn't "stick to the sheets." Ultimately, anything that helps you sleep better is practically worth its weight in gold. With Mother's Day coming up, this nightshirt would make a great gift for the moms in your life — and at only $17, you can pick one up for yourself as well. Amazon Buy It! Enjoynight Cotton Sleep Tee, $16.99 (originally $30.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. --- See More from PEOPLE Shopping We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces This Breathable Mattress Topper with 51,300+ Five-Star Ratings Is 58% Off at Amazon Right Now Alleviate Spring Allergies with This Chart-Topping Levoit Humidifier That's Also a Night Light and Oil Diffuser