This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now

Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor.

Published on April 20, 2023 06:00 AM

There are lots of reasons to be in the market for a lightweight and breathable cotton nightshirt right now. Uncomfortably warm weather is imminent, or perhaps you're someone going through hormonal fluctuations — pregnancy, menstrual cycles, breastfeeding, perimenopause, and menopause can all bring on significant hot flashes and night sweating. And then there are just some people who run hot and toss and turn at night.

Regardless of your motivations, if you want something cool and comfy to sleep in, you can scoop up this best-selling nightshirt that's currently on sale for only $17 at Amazon.

The Enjoynight Cotton Sleep Tee is made from a cotton blend for maximum softness, comes in 32 different colors and patterns, and is available in sizes XS to 3X. It has roomy armholes and a V-neck design that further help wearers stay cool. Nursing or pumping parents will also appreciate the easy access when needed for feeding at night.

Nearly 11,000 shoppers have given this deceptively simple shirt a five-star rating. One reviewer raved about how comfy the nightshirt is — even right down to the label — and how it "feels more expensive than it is."

An additional shopper shared that it's "perfect for staying cool," while yet another deemed it "the perfect nightshirt." Hundreds of other five-star reviews mention how "comfortable" it is for sleeping and that it gets "even softer" after washing it.

A different customer also revealed that while lightweight, the fabric is "thick enough that you can't see through" and that the shirt doesn't "stick to the sheets."

Ultimately, anything that helps you sleep better is practically worth its weight in gold. With Mother's Day coming up, this nightshirt would make a great gift for the moms in your life — and at only $17, you can pick one up for yourself as well.

