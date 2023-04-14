Lifestyle Fashion Emma Roberts Sported Shiny Silver Loafers, and We Found a Super Similar Pair That's Secretly on Sale They’re under $100 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images If there's one shoe that celebrities keep putting on a pedestal, it's loafers. And after seeing Emma Roberts' recent pair, dare we say it's a silver pedestal? Last week, the American Horror Story actress was spotted walking around Los Angeles wearing the increasingly popular shoe style. But hers weren't a neutral color like the sleek black pair Katie Holmes wears, nor were they the $995 Louboutin loafers Taylor Swift wears. Roberts' shoes were a bright silver metallic pair that we couldn't take our eyes off of. While they appear to be from the equally exclusive brand Prada, we couldn't get confirmation. Most Prada loafers go for upwards of $1,100, and we wouldn't expect anything less for hers. Different, bold, and what statement shoes are all about, we wanted a similar pair for less — and these pristine pewter ones that are a spitting image of hers are secretly on sale at QVC. Getty Images Emma Roberts' Playful Pants Include the Feminine Detail That's Poised to Be Huge Again This Year The Vince Camuto Echika Leather Platform Lug Loafers are 33 percent off right now, so you can pick them up for just $85. The timeless shoe choice has a rubber sole and a slip-on design that's both casual like a flat and fancy like a dress shoe. You can go sockless with them in the summer, but add black socks, like Roberts, once fall weather starts setting in. If you have one foot that's bigger than the other, this silver-splashed pair is available in sizes 5 to 12, with most in-between sizes available, too. There's also two other stylish colors, black (à la Katie Holmes) and burgundy-brown, both of which are also on sale. QVC Buy It! Vince Camuto Echika Leather Platform Lug Loafers in Silver Foil, $85.48 (orig. $129); qvc.com There are a few minor differences between these and the star's: The toe shape is more almond than round and the silver color looks more brushed and matte than our muse's pair. Additionally, the band across the top is where a designer logo would normally be, but these ones are logo-free, making them a minimal, simple, and clean shoe that can go with everything. One shopper who "was looking for a metallic pair of flats" said that they "absolutely adore them" and called them "perfect." Another added, "This style of shoe has to be in your closet, it is a great design with a lot of class." Opt for a black and white striped shirt, some black cropped jeans, and matching striped sunnies for a très chic look that mimics Roberts', or try a tan trouser, a black shirt, and a funky silver-toned bag for another combo. The power of the loafer is imminent, and Emma Roberts knows it. Head to QVC to shop the Vince Camuto Echika Leather Platform Lug Loafers so you can follow in her footsteps. QVC Buy It! Vince Camuto Echika Leather Platform Lug Loafers in Black, $85.48 (orig. $129); qvc.com QVC Buy It! Vince Camuto Echika Leather Platform Lug Loafers in Bordo, $85.48 (orig. $129); qvc.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping On Sale for 40% Off, These Shopper-Loved Rain Boots Are Just $9 Right Now Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner Always Wear These Spanx Leggings — and I Do, Too Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less