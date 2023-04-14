Emma Roberts Sported Shiny Silver Loafers, and We Found a Super Similar Pair That's Secretly on Sale

If there's one shoe that celebrities keep putting on a pedestal, it's loafers. And after seeing Emma Roberts' recent pair, dare we say it's a silver pedestal?

Last week, the American Horror Story actress was spotted walking around Los Angeles wearing the increasingly popular shoe style. But hers weren't a neutral color like the sleek black pair Katie Holmes wears, nor were they the $995 Louboutin loafers Taylor Swift wears. Roberts' shoes were a bright silver metallic pair that we couldn't take our eyes off of.

While they appear to be from the equally exclusive brand Prada, we couldn't get confirmation. Most Prada loafers go for upwards of $1,100, and we wouldn't expect anything less for hers. Different, bold, and what statement shoes are all about, we wanted a similar pair for less — and these pristine pewter ones that are a spitting image of hers are secretly on sale at QVC.

The Vince Camuto Echika Leather Platform Lug Loafers are 33 percent off right now, so you can pick them up for just $85. The timeless shoe choice has a rubber sole and a slip-on design that's both casual like a flat and fancy like a dress shoe. You can go sockless with them in the summer, but add black socks, like Roberts, once fall weather starts setting in.

If you have one foot that's bigger than the other, this silver-splashed pair is available in sizes 5 to 12, with most in-between sizes available, too. There's also two other stylish colors, black (à la Katie Holmes) and burgundy-brown, both of which are also on sale.

There are a few minor differences between these and the star's: The toe shape is more almond than round and the silver color looks more brushed and matte than our muse's pair. Additionally, the band across the top is where a designer logo would normally be, but these ones are logo-free, making them a minimal, simple, and clean shoe that can go with everything.

One shopper who "was looking for a metallic pair of flats" said that they "absolutely adore them" and called them "perfect." Another added, "This style of shoe has to be in your closet, it is a great design with a lot of class."

Opt for a black and white striped shirt, some black cropped jeans, and matching striped sunnies for a très chic look that mimics Roberts', or try a tan trouser, a black shirt, and a funky silver-toned bag for another combo.

The power of the loafer is imminent, and Emma Roberts knows it. Head to QVC to shop the Vince Camuto Echika Leather Platform Lug Loafers so you can follow in her footsteps.

