Emma Roberts' Playful Pants Include the Feminine Detail That's Poised to Be Huge Again This Year

People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images, People / Michelle Barnes We're screaming! Emma Roberts is the new queen of ruffles. Back in December, the Scream Queens actress stepped out in a pair of black and white gingham frilly pants that made such an impression, we've been thinking about them non-stop — it was love at first sight! The ruffles at the bottom looked playful and fun, and immediately elevated the loose-fitting pair of pants. For the rest of Roberts' look, she had on a white graphic T-shirt, black cardigan, and some black boots to keep it practical and chill. She wore her hair up with a claw clip, layered a few necklaces for some sparkle, and polished off the look with black frames for an incognito vibe. BACKGRID Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Roberts might be the most recent celebrity to rep the ruffles, but she certainly isn't the only one to do so. Last month, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon bundled up in a sweater with the feminine detail, and earlier in the summer, plenty of other celebs were embracing ruffles on their swimwear and sleeves of their dresses even earlier in the year. See, ruffles make a great addition to anything! It turns out, her exact bottoms are the Ruffle Pant in Black & White Gingham from New York-based brand Batsheva. They're currently on sale for $100, but because of this discount, there are very limited sizes left. But we're here to save the day: We found six similar styles, including one pair from the same brand. For an affordable option, opt for these $26 ruffle hem pants from Amazon. "Cute, classy, and a bit sassy!" is how one shopper described them. Another shopper called them "pretty party pants," and a third said that they were "absolutely gorgeous." It makes sense: With a pair of sneakers, the cropped hem is casual enough for a walk around the block, but with a pair of heels, you can go be the best-dressed dinner party guest. Amazon Buy It! Wdirara Ruffle Hem Crop Pants, $25.99; amazon.com Yes, meeting up with your friends is fun, but getting ready before meeting up with your friends is arguably even more fun — especially when you have on a cute getting-ready outfit. And this one from Amazon is so cute, you might not even want to leave the house. For under $40, you can get a pair of satin ruffled pants with a matching satin top in white (hi, brides-to-be), a neutral champagne color, two shades of purple, and more. You can wear the set while getting ready for your after-dark adventures, but you can also wear them out together or individually, too. Amazon Buy It! Verdusa Satin Blouse and Ruffle Hem Pants PJ Set, $37.99; amazon.com Our everyday pants are quaking at these yellow ruffled gingham ones from ASOS. The elastic waistband is in a comfortable league of its own, but with a buttery graphic T-shirt and a neutral cardigan, you can keep it casual, while copying Roberts' style. Asos Buy It! Envii Straight Leg Pants with Ruffle Hem, $41.36 (orig. $94); asos.com Kate Middleton, Mindy Kaling, and More Celebs Are Wearing This Festive Detail That Should Be in Your Wardrobe Though sizes are limited for Roberts' exact pants, after doing some digging, we found a very similar pair from the brand. Of course, the bottoms have the same playful and feminine detail, and they also feature a fun pattern. They come in a pastel blue color and are made from soft cotton — the ideal pair of pants for a picnic or walk to the local farmer's market. Nordstrom Buy It! Batsheva Ruffle Hem Crop Pants, $250; nordstrom.com You can also play up your activewear with a pair of ruffle bootcut leggings for just $20, or go a bit fancier with a pair of denim ruffle pants for under $45. Fashion is supposed to be fun, and these frilly pants are it! Grab a pair now, and get ready to wear ruffles on repeat. Amazon Buy It! Esobo High-Waisted Ruffle Hem Bootcut Leggings, $19.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hue Denim Jean Skimmer Leggings, $33.98–$44.16 (orig. $46); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.