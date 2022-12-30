Lifestyle Fashion Emma Roberts Wore a Bright Pink Velvet Tracksuit with the Comfy Sneakers So Many Celebs Wear Even Mila Kunis and Gigi Hadid have worn the pair this year By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 30, 2022 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images They say that everything old is new again, and there's one age-old shoe style that refuses to fade. It's time to dust off those old Chuck Taylors that you bought back in the day, because Emma Roberts is bringing back the classic low-rise Converse sneakers that we all know and love. The American Horror Story alum shared a stylish snap on Instagram recapping her 2022, with the cover photo showing the star wearing a show stopping pink set from Tach and what appears to be a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors. Roberts isn't alone in her modern take on these timeless shoes, as stars like Mila Kunis and Lucy Hale (among several others) have been seen styling the sneakers in several different ways this year. And right now, you can grab a style similar to the ones these celebs have worn on sale at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Sneaker, $70.99 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This classic sneaker features the brand's signature canvas fabric and white rubber sole, complete with the Converse All Star logo sewn into the lip of the shoe and impressed onto the back of the heel. Its classic look can be attributed to the shoe's ankle cut, which can be easily worn with a fun lounge set like Roberts or thrown on for casual outings like Kunis. But if you're not a fan of the low-rise look, you can go for a high top version or elevate your Chucks (literally) with a stylish platform sole. There are countless styles and colors — take a page out of Gigi Hadid's book — to choose from when it comes to Converse, so you can find the pair that's right for you. Be sure to act fast, because sizes are constantly selling out due to their popularity. And if yours happens to be, there are a few similar, budget-friendly dupes available on Amazon, too. Keep scrolling to shop a pair similar to the ones that the Scream Queens star posed in to take on the new year in a trendy, yet timeless style. Zappos Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox, $37.98 (orig. $60); zappos.com Amazon Buy It! Fracora Low Top Canvas Sneakers, $20.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com DSW Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Madison Sneaker, $59.99; dsw.com Amazon Buy It! ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers, $18.39 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Converse Chuck All Star Lift Clean Ox Sneakers, $92.39—$127.42; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis Deal Alert! This $400 Robot Vacuum with 7,400+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for $114 at Amazon