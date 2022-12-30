Emma Roberts Wore a Bright Pink Velvet Tracksuit with the Comfy Sneakers So Many Celebs Wear

They say that everything old is new again, and there's one age-old shoe style that refuses to fade.

It's time to dust off those old Chuck Taylors that you bought back in the day, because Emma Roberts is bringing back the classic low-rise Converse sneakers that we all know and love. The American Horror Story alum shared a stylish snap on Instagram recapping her 2022, with the cover photo showing the star wearing a show stopping pink set from Tach and what appears to be a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors.

Roberts isn't alone in her modern take on these timeless shoes, as stars like Mila Kunis and Lucy Hale (among several others) have been seen styling the sneakers in several different ways this year. And right now, you can grab a style similar to the ones these celebs have worn on sale at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Sneaker, $70.99 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

This classic sneaker features the brand's signature canvas fabric and white rubber sole, complete with the Converse All Star logo sewn into the lip of the shoe and impressed onto the back of the heel. Its classic look can be attributed to the shoe's ankle cut, which can be easily worn with a fun lounge set like Roberts or thrown on for casual outings like Kunis.

But if you're not a fan of the low-rise look, you can go for a high top version or elevate your Chucks (literally) with a stylish platform sole. There are countless styles and colors — take a page out of Gigi Hadid's book — to choose from when it comes to Converse, so you can find the pair that's right for you.

Be sure to act fast, because sizes are constantly selling out due to their popularity. And if yours happens to be, there are a few similar, budget-friendly dupes available on Amazon, too.

Keep scrolling to shop a pair similar to the ones that the Scream Queens star posed in to take on the new year in a trendy, yet timeless style.

