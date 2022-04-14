The 'Light and Airy' Dress That Amazon Shoppers Can't Wait to Wear This Summer Is on Sale for as Little as $25
Before you know it, you'll (finally) be shedding the last of your lightweight layers and soaking up the summer sun. In the meantime, you can get excited for the warm weather with an airy closet staple backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
This week, the Elescat T-shirt Dress secured a spot on Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart. And it's currently one of the most popular casual dresses on the entire site. In other words, shoppers can't stop buying the breezy number.
Made of cotton and polyester, the lightweight mini dress is soft and breathable. It also features a sleeveless design and a loose fit, so you'll stay cool on those hot, sticky days. Aside from its comfortable material and cut, the T-shirt dress is a hit with customers thanks to its classic sundress silhouette, which slightly flares out at the bottom. It also has a fun and convenient feature that we can all appreciate on dresses: two side pockets.
With 42 colors — yes, 42! — to choose from, you'll have no problem finding a style (or two) you'll want to wear on repeat. The dress, which runs up to size XXXL, comes in burgundy, black, green, and blue solids, as well as colorful floral, tie-dye, and paisley patterns. While pricing depends on color, every option is either listed or on sale for just $25 right now.
Nearly 6,000 customers have given the "light and airy" dress a five-star rating, with some saying they "can't wait" to wear it this summer. They feel "confident" wearing the "comfortable" dress for beach vacations, outdoor parties, dinner dates, holiday celebrations, weekend errands, and more.
One customer bought the "lightweight" and "flowy" dress in different sizes for themselves and some family members, and said "it's very flattering on everyone."
Keep scrolling to shop more colors before heading to Amazon to pick up the Elescat T-shirt Dress while it's still on sale.
