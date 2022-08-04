This Best-Selling $26 Dress with Pockets Is 'So Comfortable,' Shoppers Cannot Stop Adding It to Their Carts

It “is silky smooth and drapes beautifully over my curves”

By Casey Clark
Published on August 4, 2022 09:00 PM

Best Selling Tank Dress
Photo: Amazon

When you're looking to beat the heat, you're likely reaching for anything in your closet that is breezy and flowy.

And while you can always opt for a lightweight tank top, if you're looking for something slightly more elevated, consider a breathable tank dress — especially one that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts, many even multiple times over because the dress is simply "so comfortable."

At just $26, the Elescat T-Shirt Tank Sundress is an Amazon best-seller (the third top-selling dress overall at Amazon, as a matter of fact) and has garnered more than 10,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

Made from polyester and cotton, the T-shirt dress is lightweight, stretchy, and breathable making it the perfect piece for summer. Its loose-fit flatters various body types making it a go-to choice for many. Plus, it stops just above the knee to show off those legs and allow for a cool breeze to make its way through the garment. Oh, and the best part? It has pockets so you can easily hold onto your cell phone, keys, and wallet — no purse necessary!

Best Selling Tank Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Elescat T-Shirt Tank Sundress, $25.99; amazon.com

While this "cute and comfy" tank dress can be worn on its own, it can be styled either up or down depending on the occasion. Wear with a pair of sandals for a quick trip to the beach or with a jean jacket and some tights or leggings for casual days at the office.

Available in sizes up to 5X, the "very breathable" dress comes in a wide selection of 41 colors and prints. There are numerous solid hues to choose from, including black, blue, and green, and patterns too, such as floral, marble, and animal print.

And shoppers have nothing but compliments for this best-selling dress, too. A five-star reviewer who lives in Florida said these T-shirt tank dresses are her go-to since the "fabric is very breathable." Another customer explained that the dress "is silky smooth and drapes beautifully over my curves."

The convenient pockets are a fan favorite among many shoppers as well. "The pockets make these dresses a home run," one shopper shared, while another reviewer who said they "get compliments all the time" when wearing the dress added: "I love the pockets. It's a wonderful feature."

If you're looking for a sleeveless dress to wear these last few weeks of summer, Amazon shoppers agree the Elescat T-Shirt Tank Sundress is what you want to add to your cart right now.

Best Selling Tank Dress
Amazon

Best Selling Tank Dress
Amazon

