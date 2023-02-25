Shoppers Keep Buying This Silk Pajama Set That's 'So Comfy,' and Prices Start at $20

While you could certainly slide under the covers in an old T-shirt and pair of sweatpants, there's something wonderfully exciting about slipping into a matching set of pajamas. And while you could easily spend a decent chunk of change on an expensive pair, you can find super affordable options at Amazon that are still incredibly soft and cozy.

Right now, you can snag these best-selling Ekouaer Silk Pajamas while they have double discounts. The two-piece pajama set is spun from a mix of polyester, spandex, and silk, making them extra comfortable, and breathable.

Each set comes with a pair of shorts and a satin camisole that's even fashionable enough to wear with a pair of jeans. The camisole top is designed with adjustable shoulder straps, a V-neck, and a low-cut back, while the shorts include two side slits and an elastic band waistline.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including wine red, magenta, and baby blue, all of which are available in sizes XS-XXL. They're so cute you may even want to stock up on multiple colors, so you can wear a different set whenever one gets dirty. And when it's time to clean the pajamas, just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry — no fussy ironing, hand washing, or steaming required.

Over 19,000 Amazon reviewers have given the pajama set a five-star rating, with users calling them their "new favorite PJs" and"literally the best thing ever created." One reviewer said, "I have purchased these in seven colors. One for every day of the week," while another shared, "I'm gonna love these in the summertime."

A third shopper said that they love these pajamas "so much" that they "reordered [them] in four more colors." They also appreciated that the set "washes well" and is "so comfy I can't get into it fast enough at night."

Head to Amazon to get the Ekouaer Silk Pajamas while they have double discounts. Act fast, because this discount isn't guaranteed to last much longer.

