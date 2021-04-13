Amazon Shoppers Say These Are the ‘Softest Pajamas’ They’ve Ever Owned — and They’re on Sale

Profile Menu
When the warm months come around, hot sleepers know the difficulty of staying cool all too well. Even if you’ve invested in bamboo cooling sheets and stationed a portable fan beside the bed, sweaty, restless nights can persist. And while stripping down to your underwear is certainly one way to combat a 90-degree night, Amazon shoppers recommend adding this cooling pajama set to your collection.
The Ekouaer Short-Sleeve Pajama Set is soft and breathable, making it ideal to slip into during the spring and summer months. Crafted from a blend of rayon and spandex, the two-piece set is complete with either a button-up short-sleeve shirt or a pullover top, along with stretchy boxer shorts. The cut is on the looser side, geared to not only provide comfort while you’re sleeping, but also keep you cool.
Buy It! Ekouaer Short-Sleeve Pajama Set, $16.24 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
It should come as no surprise that these pajamas have become a number one best-seller on Amazon with thousands of shoppers giving them a five-star rating. Reviewers say they’re the “softest pajamas” they’ve ever owned and they’re “great for nursing” thanks to the buttons that easily pop open. Plus, many emphasize over and over how cool they feel through the night.
“I absolutely love these for hot summer nights,” one five-star shopper wrote. “The material is soft, light, and comfortable as heck!”
“These are the most comfortable pajamas I’ve ever owned,” another shopper wrote. “I ordered the red set on a whim, and once I got them, I immediately ordered another set in black. The material is soft and cool, and I love that the neck is slightly V-shaped. These are my favorite PJs and I need a set in every color.”
Whether you are in desperate need of cooling pajamas or simply want to slip into a soft, cozy matching set, shop the Ekouaer Short-Sleeve Pajama Set for as low as $16 on Amazon.
