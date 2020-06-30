This $27 Skort Is So Versatile, Shoppers Wear It from Hikes to Brunch

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If there was an item as comfortable as a pair of soft shorts, and as cute as an adorable dress, some might say it would be the perfect summertime clothing. And those people would be correct. But this isn’t just a made-up scenario, because, ladies and gentlemen, there is the skort. While the design is mostly associated with sports like golf and tennis, it’s actually an incredible item to wear on any occasion, especially in hot weather.

Just ask the thousand-plus Amazon shoppers who have bought the $27 Ekouaer skort. The lightweight garment is made with moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant fabric, making it the perfect item to wear when it’s a little toasty outside; if you break a sweat, no worries, the skort is also quick-drying. With this find, you get the feminine shape of a skirt, but the anti-chafing comfort of a nice pair of spandex shorts. Not only does this keep your legs from burning, it keeps any wardrobe malfunctions from happening. It’s a secret way to make wearing a skirt feel less restrictive.

“I’m living in this skort this summer,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Coming in 25 different patterns, this skort will easily fit your needs. If you’re looking for something you can wear with absolutely anything to absolutely anywhere, the solid color options like black or blue are ideal. You can pair these colors with comfortable walking shoes on a hike, or dress them up with some cute flats and a tank for barbecues and nights out.

The bolder designs will look so cute with your summer wardrobe. There’s a light gray geometric patternthat’s preppy and feminine, a classy blue floral option that would dress up any basic tee, and a cheery green print that looks like it’s made for the golf course.

“This skort is wonderful,” wrote one shopper. “Perfect length and style. Very versatile, comfortable, and classy. Can be worn hiking around a park or for brunch with friends!”

With that kind of review, what’s stopping you from stocking up on this stylish summer skort? Shop the popular look below:

