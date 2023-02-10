Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Super Soft' Zip-Up Hoodie Is Their 'New Favorite' — and It's on Sale Right Now

Choose from 28 colors

By
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 04:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Efan Hoodie Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

A snuggly and cozy hoodie is always a mood-booster. But you know what else is? Adding a new one to your collection for a fraction of the usual retail price.

Right now, the Efan Zip-Up Hoodie is up to 28 percent off at Amazon. It's crafted from a cotton and polyester blend for a cozy fleece feel that's breathable and "super soft," according to shoppers. You can go purse- or wallet-free for the day because it has two side pockets large enough for your keys, cash, and phone. The zip-up also has a drawstring and cool silver hardware, which both add to its neat design.

The "perfectly oversized" hoodie comes in sizes XS to XL, and while some shoppers say it's true to size, others recommend sizing down if you want it to be more fitted. Select colors and sizes are discounted right now, with prices starting at just $34.

Efan Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Zip-Up Hoodie with Pocket in Khaki, $33.99–$36.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Over 2,000 shoppers have given the hoodie a five-star rating, some of whom have even called it their "new favorite." One reviewer said that the hoodie is the "best sweater of all time," adding that they wear it almost every day around the house and that it's "thick and warm but not too hot."

Another shopper claimed that the budget-friendly piece was one that they liked to lounge in and that it's a "perfect Aritizia dupe." And a third person said it was similar to another expensive brand and that they were "absolutely amazed by the quality and softness."

There are 28 different colors in stock, and some of them are so vibrant, they're the perfect way to switch up your everyday loungewear. The burgundy hoodie, which is $34, would pair well with denim or trousers. You could also layer the khaki one with a pair of leggings and a matching utility jacket for extra warmth.

Hoodies are one piece of clothing that we know we'll always wear, so investing in a few while there's a sale is always a good idea. Keep scrolling to shop the Efan Zip-Up Hoodie in more colors.

Efan Oversized Zip-Up Hoodie with Pocket in Black

Efan Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! $36.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Efan Oversized Zip-Up Hoodie with Pocket in Sky Blue

Efan Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! $33.99–$36.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Efan Oversized Zip-Up Hoodie with Pocket in Brown

Efan Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! $33.99–$36.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Efan Oversized Zip-Up Hoodie with Pocket in Berry

Efan Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! $33.99–$36.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com


