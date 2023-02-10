Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Super Soft' Zip-Up Hoodie Is Their 'New Favorite' — and It's on Sale Right Now

A snuggly and cozy hoodie is always a mood-booster. But you know what else is? Adding a new one to your collection for a fraction of the usual retail price.

Right now, the Efan Zip-Up Hoodie is up to 28 percent off at Amazon. It's crafted from a cotton and polyester blend for a cozy fleece feel that's breathable and "super soft," according to shoppers. You can go purse- or wallet-free for the day because it has two side pockets large enough for your keys, cash, and phone. The zip-up also has a drawstring and cool silver hardware, which both add to its neat design.

The "perfectly oversized" hoodie comes in sizes XS to XL, and while some shoppers say it's true to size, others recommend sizing down if you want it to be more fitted. Select colors and sizes are discounted right now, with prices starting at just $34.

Over 2,000 shoppers have given the hoodie a five-star rating, some of whom have even called it their "new favorite." One reviewer said that the hoodie is the "best sweater of all time," adding that they wear it almost every day around the house and that it's "thick and warm but not too hot."

Another shopper claimed that the budget-friendly piece was one that they liked to lounge in and that it's a "perfect Aritizia dupe." And a third person said it was similar to another expensive brand and that they were "absolutely amazed by the quality and softness."

There are 28 different colors in stock, and some of them are so vibrant, they're the perfect way to switch up your everyday loungewear. The burgundy hoodie, which is $34, would pair well with denim or trousers. You could also layer the khaki one with a pair of leggings and a matching utility jacket for extra warmth.

Hoodies are one piece of clothing that we know we'll always wear, so investing in a few while there's a sale is always a good idea. Keep scrolling to shop the Efan Zip-Up Hoodie in more colors.

