I Can't Stop Wearing This Blanket-Like Amazon Sweater That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is

My wardrobe can be divided into three categories: 1) clothes I lounge in around my house, 2) clothes I wear while working from home, and 3) clothes I wear when I know I'm going to see people (i.e. when I'm meeting someone for the occasional after-work get-together or attending a family party). But rarely does one item of clothing fit into all three.

When I ordered the Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Sweater, I didn't expect anything different. I had planned to wear the sweater to an upcoming holiday party, and that's all. I thought it might be itchy or scratchy, too heavy or hot, and really just for show. I was wrong.

Last week I wore it while working from home, then kept it on long after the work day was over, and, as planned, I wore it to said holiday party. Alas, an item of clothing that fits into all my wardrobe categories! And right now, you can score one that fits into all of yours, too, on sale — using a hidden coupon that's automatically applied at checkout, you can grab the sweater for just $33.

Amazon

Buy It! Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Pullover Sweater in Apricot, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

If that wasn't enough proof, let's dive deeper into why this sweater is my new favorite. The second I put on the apricot quarter-zip pullover, I was shocked by how soft it was. I was prepared to immediately start itching, but that moment never came. Instead, I felt like I was wearing my favorite blanket, and I didn't want to take it off.

The fit was just what I was looking for — I ordered a size large, and it was oversized and slouchy, but with the sleeves gathering at the wrists, it didn't feel extremely baggy everywhere. It comes in sizes S through XL and in a variety of colors, like gray, brown, and rust.

The collar made it look like the designer sweater that was my inspo for a quarter-zip in the first place, and it instantly fancified the entire look. It might have felt like something I would wear to sleep, but it definitely did not look like it. Plus, I loved that I could zip it all the way up for a turtleneck look or keep it open and show off my necklaces.

The seams on the outside and the slits at the bottom were just some extra bells and whistles that made the pullover even more fashionable. The only thing I wasn't convinced about was the silver hardware since I only own gold jewelry — but eventually, even that didn't bother me.

I've only had the sweater for about two weeks, but I've already worn it three different times, and I'm not anywhere near done styling it. For my holiday party, I paired the neutral sweater with a cream satin skirt for my own version of a monochromatic winter white outfit (I'm calling it my "neutral niche"). I finished it off with some chunky black boots and some silver and gold earrings for some contrast.

As I'm writing this, I'm wearing the sweater with a pair of flowy pants and a baseball hat. Tomorrow, I have plans to wear it with a pair of jeans, a button-up shirt underneath, and my favorite Veja sneakers.

Oh, and I'm also not the only person who likes the sweater. One Amazon shopper described the pullover as "soft and snuggly," while another shopper, who left a five-star review, said that the quarter-zip sweater "isn't itchy or scratchy."

I already have my heart set on two of the other colors, which are sitting in my cart — and this is a PSA that you should add a few to yours, too. Keep scrolling for more colors of the Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Sweater.

Amazon

Buy It! Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Sweater in Gray, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Sweater in Deep Green, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Sweater in Rust, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally reviews and writes about her personal favorites products.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.