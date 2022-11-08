Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Incredibly Soft' Oversized Sweatshirt That Just Dropped at Amazon — and It's on Sale

“I felt like I was wearing a blanket all day”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on November 8, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

EFAN Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt Tout
Photo: Amazon

Now that we're well into the cozy season, droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up this new sweatshirt.

This week, the Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt has secured the top spot on Amazon's Hot New Releases fashion chart, which ranks the best-selling newly dropped clothes, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means the comfy sweatshirt is the most popular new fashion pick on Amazon — an impressive feat considering the site's huge inventory.

EFAN Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Made of mostly polyester and a bit of rayon, the sweatshirt is comfy and warm. It has a crewneck design, drop sleeves, and an oversized fit. Whether you're going for a walk or lounging around the house, wear it with leggings or joggers and fuzzy boots for the ultimate cozy outfit. You can also pair the staple piece with jeans for casual outings or errands.

The sweatshirt, which is available in sizes up to XL, comes in 15 colors. There are plenty of neutral colors that are great for fall, including shades of brown and gray. You can also take your pick from hues of green, blue, pink, and orange. Pricing varies by color, but they're all on sale right now. With the deal and an on-site coupon in the product description, you can snag it for as little as $28 in select colors.

While it only recently launched on Amazon, the best-selling sweatshirt already has several glowing reviews from shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. They love that it's "incredibly soft" and "very comfy."

One customer who called the top "perfectly oversized" wrote, "The material is soft and stretchy," and added that they'll "probably buy a few more to use as winter staples." And another raved, "I felt like I was wearing a blanket all day."

Ready for a mega-comfy wardrobe upgrade? Check out more colors ahead, then pick up the popular Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt at Amazon before the savings disappear.

EFAN Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $34.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

EFAN Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $33.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

EFAN Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

opeah; amazon jewelry box
You Can Get Oprah's Favorite Travel Jewelry Box for $20 at Amazon Before Traveling for the Holidays
Olaplex Rue La La Sale
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Rely on Olaplex for Healthy Hair, and Its Top Products Are Secretly on Sale
Hydrating Sheet Mask
The Brand Behind the Skincare Wand Celebs Can't Stop Using Made a Sheet Mask That Enhances Its Powers
Related Articles
ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale
Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Found: The 10 Best Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Right Now — Up to 64% Off
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Half Zip Pullover
Shoppers Love This $35 Oversized Sweatshirt So Much, They Don't Want to Wear Anything Else
sweater dresses
10 Cozy, Comfy Sweater Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Kcutteyg Women's Joggers with Pockets
These Chart-Climbing Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Comfy' Are $28 at Amazon Right Now
AMZF Scarves Under $25
Shoppers Say These Blanket-Like Scarves Are 'Super Soft and Cute,' and Prices Start at $11
Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set
Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid Practically Live in Matching Sets, and This Best-Seller Is 31% Off
Fleece lined leggings sale
6 'Warm and Cozy' Pairs of Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Quietly on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Oversized Sweater Roundup Tout
Oversized Sweaters Are a Classic Fall Trend That's So Easy to Wear, and These Finds Start at Just $38
BTFBM Long Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Turtleneck Sweater
The Most Popular New Sweater at Amazon Has This 'Cute' Unique Detail — and It's Already on Sale
Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon's Huge Fall Fashion Sale Is Filled with Customer-Favorite Finds — Up to 66% Off
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber flared leggings
Celebrities Like Hailey Bieber Are Taking the Wide-Leg Trend to a New Level of Coziness This Season
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now
Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Casual Loose Sweatshirt Hooded with Pockets Outwear
Amazon Shoppers Say You'll Want to Live in This Warm and Fluffy Oversized Hoodie All Winter
women's plush robe
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Fleece Robe Is 'So Warm and Cozy' They Wear It 'Every Single Day' 