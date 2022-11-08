Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Incredibly Soft' Oversized Sweatshirt That Just Dropped at Amazon — and It's on Sale

Now that we're well into the cozy season, droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up this new sweatshirt.

This week, the Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt has secured the top spot on Amazon's Hot New Releases fashion chart, which ranks the best-selling newly dropped clothes, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means the comfy sweatshirt is the most popular new fashion pick on Amazon — an impressive feat considering the site's huge inventory.

Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Made of mostly polyester and a bit of rayon, the sweatshirt is comfy and warm. It has a crewneck design, drop sleeves, and an oversized fit. Whether you're going for a walk or lounging around the house, wear it with leggings or joggers and fuzzy boots for the ultimate cozy outfit. You can also pair the staple piece with jeans for casual outings or errands.

The sweatshirt, which is available in sizes up to XL, comes in 15 colors. There are plenty of neutral colors that are great for fall, including shades of brown and gray. You can also take your pick from hues of green, blue, pink, and orange. Pricing varies by color, but they're all on sale right now. With the deal and an on-site coupon in the product description, you can snag it for as little as $28 in select colors.

While it only recently launched on Amazon, the best-selling sweatshirt already has several glowing reviews from shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. They love that it's "incredibly soft" and "very comfy."

One customer who called the top "perfectly oversized" wrote, "The material is soft and stretchy," and added that they'll "probably buy a few more to use as winter staples." And another raved, "I felt like I was wearing a blanket all day."

Ready for a mega-comfy wardrobe upgrade? Check out more colors ahead, then pick up the popular Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt at Amazon before the savings disappear.

Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $34.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $33.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.