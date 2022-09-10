I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site

Here are 10 deals worth shopping this weekend 

By Isabel Garcia
Published on September 10, 2022 06:30 AM

Amazon Fashion deals
Photo: Amazon

Missed out on this year's Labor Day clothing sales? Don't fret — Amazon just dropped a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. And as a deals writer who shops online sales for a living, I have to say, these discounts are too good to pass up.

Right now, the retailer's fall fashion sale is overflowing with more than 6,000 deals on everything you need for a wardrobe refresh. From flowy long-sleeve dresses and chunky sweaters to corduroy button-downs and water-resistant trench coats, I curated the best clothing deals happening at Amazon this weekend.

10 Editor-Loved Fashion Deals at Amazon:

Some of my favorite finds from the sale are cozy sweaters — closet staples that you can wear through winter. If you want in on the polo sweater trend you're going to see everywhere this fall (starting with Gigi Hadid), snap up the Lillusory V-Neck Polo Sweater while it's on sale in select colors. What elevates the slouchy sweater from other standard pullovers is its preppy collar.

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory V-Neck Polo Sweater in Wine, $26.39 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Another sweater I'm eyeing is the Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan, which comes in 33 colors. Recently, I've been wishing I had an extra layer to throw on during cool evenings or even in the afternoon when walking down a tree-lined block with ample shade. This cardigan is perfect to have on hand for between-season weather and to style an outfit around when fall is in full swing. It has more than 13,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it's "soft and comfortable."

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan in Blue, $35.09 with coupon (org. $49.99); amazon.com

Since I love the convenience of an all-in-one outfit, I'm adding the Maggeer Floral Tiered Midi Dress to the top of my wishlist. Ideal for fall, the long-sleeve midi dress has a tiered skirt that hits above the ankles, depending on your height. Other details that caught my eye? It has a smocked bodice and cuffs as well as pockets. Reviewers who've given it a perfect rating say that the "flattering" dress "fits great." They also appreciate that it's fully lined and "super comfortable."

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Maggeer Floral Tiered Midii Dress with Pockets, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Looking for basics that you can wear on repeat? I've found that Amazon is one of the best destinations for classic button-down tops — at reasonable prices. And right now, the Big Dart Loose Fit Button-Down is on sale for as little as $20. There are a bunch of ways to wear the slightly oversized button-up shirt, including pairing it with denim shorts à la Jennifer Lopez while we're still in between seasons.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite clothing deals, then head to Amazon to browse the full fall fashion sale.

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Big Dart Loose Fit Button-Down, $21.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Button-Down, $33.24 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Luvamia Blazer, $32.05–$39.94 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Farysays Chunky Cable Knit Pullover Sweater, $38.98 (orig. $59.98); amazon.com

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Saodimallsu Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $31.98 with coupon (orig. $48.98); amazon.com

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Classic Fit Straight Leg Pant in Black, $40.85–$49.43 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon Fashion deals
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Trench Coat in Khaki Brown, $23.06–$39.78 (orig. $50.90); amazon.com

