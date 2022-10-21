As the weather cools steadily, we're all starting to reach for jackets for those chilly mornings and evenings. If you're lacking a good option that fits well, works for the season, and still looks cute, you're in luck.

Right now, you can scoop the Eddie Bauer Cirruslite Down Jacket at Amazon for less, while several colors are on sale for up to 24 percent off. It's designed to be a perfect coat for those transitional times when a thick winter jacket is too much, but you're starting to get cold without some outerwear to turn to.

Eddie Bauer, well known for its outdoorswear for all seasons, has been worn by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, and has developed a reputation for sleek and chic picks perfect for braving the elements.

The coat melds fashion and function, and is made from 100 percent recycled polyester and nylon. It's machine washable and uses a zip closure to keep out those cool winds. As a necessary perk, it also includes exterior and interior pockets, perfect for keeping your essentials close at hand.

Buy It! Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $79.20); amazon.com

The jacket comes in traditional sizes XS to XXL, as well as petite, tall, and plus sizes in some colors. It comes in several color options too, though right now, you can score discounts on classic black, a trendy emerald color, and a unique, eye-catching iridescent purple.

The material is designed to repel water, so the jacket works well in rainy weather. And the light down filling adds warmth and comfort, but isn't overly hot and sticky for the shoulder seasons. Plus, it's easy to fold down and pack on trips.

Shoppers have shared plenty of positive feelings about this jacket. One five-star reviewer called it, the "perfect jacket for traveling." Another praised it, and wrote, "I was a little surprised when this arrived in such a small package, but when I put it on, I was shocked by how warm I got, so quickly." They added, "It's roomy but looks sleek when zippered."

A third shopper noted, "This jacket is super light and very warm, perfect for cold early morning walks because as it warms up it's so easy to tie this jacket around the waist."

Take the chance to snag your own Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Jacket while it's up to 24 percent off.

