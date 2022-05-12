Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These Wide-Leg Cotton Pants That Are 'Perfect for Summer'
If you've been dreading wearing "real" clothes after years of practically living in athleisure, don't fret. Amazon shoppers just found a pair of flowy pants that are just as comfy as your sweats.
With a staggering 95,000 percent increase in sales, the Ecupper Casual Wide-Leg Cropped Pants recently held the number-one spot on Amazon's movers and shakers fashion chart. And they're currently the best-seller in the women's casual pants and capris category.
Made of 100 percent cotton, the lightweight cropped pants will keep you cool and comfortable during hot summer days. And thanks to their loose wide-leg design, they have a relaxed fit. So whether you're running errands, going to the beach, or heading to work, you can wear the versatile flowy pants for a breezy look.
They have a stretchy elastic waistband and an easy pull-on closure — no zippers, buttons, or drawstrings to deal with. Oh, and they have two convenient pockets.
The $27 pants come in 15 colors, most of which are neutrals that are easy to style. But if you prefer a pop of color, there are a few brighter hues, including light blue, mustard yellow, and wine red.
More than 3,300 shoppers have given the pants a five-star rating. They rave that the pants have "breathable fabric" that's "not see-through," making them the "perfect summer pants."
Many reviewers praise how "comfortable and flattering" the trousers are too, saying they're "loose without looking baggy." One customer said the pants are so comfy "they're like wearing nothing."
Shoppers also love that they're "easy to style." For casual outings, wear them with a T-shirt and sneakers or sandals. Or dress the pants up with flat sandals, a blouse, and heeled sandals.
With so much buzz on Amazon right now, it's no surprise that select colors are running low on sizes. So head to Amazon to snap up the Ecupper Casual Wide-Leg Cropped Pants. But first, keep scrolling to check out more color options.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code