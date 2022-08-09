People.com Lifestyle Fashion This 'Amazingly Flattering' Mini Dress Is a New Amazon Shopper Favorite — and It's as Little as $32 One reviewer said it “wears like a dream” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Despite what the calendar may tell you, dress season is far from over. Whether you're looking for a new option to debut at a late-summer party or want a flirty new style in the closet to take you from summer to fall, Amazon shoppers have found a great — and affordable — option. The Ecowish V-Neck Lace Mini Swing Dress is racking up thousands of five-star ratings at Amazon, and it's also a great deal right now: Most sizes and colors are discounted 13 to 15 percent, plus there's an extra 5 percent off coupon applied at checkout, bringing the price down to just $32. The dress has a trendy design, with thin, adjustable straps, a low back, and a tie detail to top it off. The V-neck style and mini length keep it fun and sexy, and the lacy details around the midsection also add to the flirty, date-night appeal. Plus, the ruffled detailing at the bottom of the dress is a cute extra touch. Amazon Buy It! Ecowish V-Neck Lace Mini Swing Dress, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The dress is made from a cotton-poly blend, so it's comfy and soft to wear all day and last through many wears and washes without losing its shape. It's available in sizes S–XL and a wide range of colors, including classics like white and black and some more unique, trendy tones like a buttery yellow and sky blue. You can wear this stylish dress everywhere: It's equally good dressed up for a nice party or event as it is for a relaxed day on the beach or picnic date. Over 8,300 shoppers can attest to how much use it's getting in their own wardrobes. One five-star reviewer said, "[I] get lots of compliments every time I wear it," and also added that it "wears like a dream." Another user said, "I was trying to find a nice, casual, 'beachy'-looking dress for a photo shoot. This dress was PERFECT!" Plus, a third five-star reviewer complimented the dress for being "amazingly flattering and not see through." Grab one for yourself while the Ecowish V-Neck Mini Dress is as little as $32 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Ecowish V-Neck Lace Mini Swing Dress in black, $33.24 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ecowish V-Neck Lace Mini Swing Dress in light blue, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ecowish V-Neck Lace Mini Swing Dress in yellow, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.