This 'Amazingly Flattering' Mini Dress Is a New Amazon Shopper Favorite — and It's as Little as $32

Despite what the calendar may tell you, dress season is far from over. Whether you're looking for a new option to debut at a late-summer party or want a flirty new style in the closet to take you from summer to fall, Amazon shoppers have found a great — and affordable — option.

The Ecowish V-Neck Lace Mini Swing Dress is racking up thousands of five-star ratings at Amazon, and it's also a great deal right now: Most sizes and colors are discounted 13 to 15 percent, plus there's an extra 5 percent off coupon applied at checkout, bringing the price down to just $32.

The dress has a trendy design, with thin, adjustable straps, a low back, and a tie detail to top it off. The V-neck style and mini length keep it fun and sexy, and the lacy details around the midsection also add to the flirty, date-night appeal. Plus, the ruffled detailing at the bottom of the dress is a cute extra touch.

The dress is made from a cotton-poly blend, so it's comfy and soft to wear all day and last through many wears and washes without losing its shape. It's available in sizes S–XL and a wide range of colors, including classics like white and black and some more unique, trendy tones like a buttery yellow and sky blue. You can wear this stylish dress everywhere: It's equally good dressed up for a nice party or event as it is for a relaxed day on the beach or picnic date.

Over 8,300 shoppers can attest to how much use it's getting in their own wardrobes. One five-star reviewer said, "[I] get lots of compliments every time I wear it," and also added that it "wears like a dream."

Another user said, "I was trying to find a nice, casual, 'beachy'-looking dress for a photo shoot. This dress was PERFECT!" Plus, a third five-star reviewer complimented the dress for being "amazingly flattering and not see through."

Grab one for yourself while the Ecowish V-Neck Mini Dress is as little as $32 at Amazon.

