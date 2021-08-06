Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This 'Perfect' Summer Dress — and It's Only $31
Unlike the fall and winter when layering is key for both style and warmth, the summer is an ode to easy styles that allow us to feel put together with minimal effort. The desire to be comfortable, especially during the highest heat of the day, tends to lead many of us down paths to uncover summer dresses — and any dress that's available at an affordable price point is a bonus. Because this $32 gingham dress ticks many (if not all) of the boxes for a summer dress, it shouldn't come as a surprise that shoppers are snatching it up on Amazon.
T-shirt dresses have long been named one of the easiest styles to wear, especially during the summer. In the right fabric and with the right pattern, they can be dressed up and dressed down.
"This dress is super cute and flattering for all body types," wrote one shopper. "The high neckline and length are perfect for someone tall ([I'm] 5'8"). I ordered a size small and usually, summer dresses are too short for my comfort, but not this one. I like the high quality with the white lining inside the dress as well. Bring on the summer vacations!"
"I love the fit of this dress," said another reviewer, who owns it in two colors. "It's simple, perfect and comfortable for a hot day. I get complimented all the time."
The dress is made from polyester and cotton to offer the right amount of movement and breathability, and the mini length allows it to fall just above the knee. Between the fabric, tiered design, keyhole back, and length, the Ecowish sleeveless summer dress is versatile with shoppers reporting they have dressed it up and down. Plus, as the brand notes and much to the delight of many shoppers, the easy-to-wear t-shirt dress has pockets.
"I love this dress," said a third reviewer. "I bought it for a graduation ceremony and have worn it several times since then. I love the color and the fit of it. It also has pockets, which I think is very important."
There's still plenty of time for the Ecowish sleeveless summer dress to become a closet staple for the rest of the season, so shop it while it's on sale for $31.