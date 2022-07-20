This Convertible Tote That Turns Into a Backpack and 'Fits So Much Stuff' Is Under $45 at Amazon
You can never really have too many handbags, but we understand sometimes you wish you could have the capacity of a tote and the convenience of a backpack. We've just discovered a bag that provides the best of both worlds and is currently on sale for less than $45 — thank you, Amazon.
The Ecosusi Tote Bag and Convertible Backpack can fit a laptop or tablet with ease inside its padded sleeve, making it great for work, school, and travel. It features a front exterior compartment for easy access and a hidden zippered pocket to store valuables. There's also one zippered and two open pockets on the inside for optimal organization.
Each one has adjustable and removable straps that can be configured into a backpack, handbag, or shoulder bag. Plus, it's made with vegan leather that's durable and water resistant.
Buy It! Ecosusi Tote Bag Convertible Backpack in Black, $43.99 (orig. $61.99); amazon.com
The bag has hundreds of perfect ratings, and one five-star reviewer called it "stylish and functional" and added, "I find myself using this bag every day for work and I get compliments on it all the time." Another said it's "so worth it" and raved about how it "fits so much stuff."
Choose from classic black and brown that go with everything, or bring a pop of color to your outfit with the red shade. All three options are on sale, so if you can't decide, you can get two for just $88, which is still more affordable than designer bags that cost hundreds of dollars.
Instead of paying for a tote and backpack separately, opt for this all-in-one design that holds everything you need while enhancing your style.
Buy It! Ecosusi Tote Bag Convertible Backpack in Red, $43.99 (orig. $61.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ecosusi Tote Bag Convertible Backpack in Brown, $43.99 (orig. $61.99); amazon.com
- This Convertible Tote That Turns Into a Backpack and 'Fits So Much Stuff' Is Under $45 at Amazon
- There Are 100 Jeans on Sale at Madewell Right Now for Just $50, but Only for 2 More Days
- Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Newly Released Tiered Dress with Flutter Sleeves — and It's on Sale Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner 'Blasts Away the Past,' and It's Under $50