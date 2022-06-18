The Brand Behind the Super Soft Pajamas Oprah Once Deemed Her Favorite Is Having a Huge Loungewear Sale
If there's one thing you can never have too much of in your closet, it's loungewear. Sure, pretty shoes and dresses are fun to rack up, but it's the cozy clothes that you reach for day after day that deserve your precious closet space most of all.
With all of the loungewear brands out there, it's hard to know which ones are really worth your money — after all, these are the clothes you trust to keep you comfy during chilly nights and lazy mornings at home. To narrow down your search, let us point you to celebrity-loved brand Eberjey.
Eberjey is best known for its super soft pajamas made with luxurious silk and breathable cotton fabrics, but the brand's loungewear is just as cozy — and this weekend, all of it is marked down by 50 percent. This includes loungewear that was already on sale, which means you can score double discounts on coveted items with code LOUNGE until Sunday, June 19.
All of Eberjey's loungewear is made with buttery soft fabrics that are extremely breathable and temperature-regulating, so even hot sleepers can feel comfortable lounging around in them. For every bottom, there are multiple matching top styles, all available in a range of neutral colors like gray, oatmeal, and navy.
The Eberjey Elon Relaxed Rib Tank and matching shorts are the ideal weight for summer, and the French Terry Short and T-shirt is the essential combo you'll be living in year-round. Eberjey's Softest Sweats collection includes a pair of sweatpants, shorts, a long-sleeve top, and a T-shirt made with a special fabric that the brand compares to wrapping yourself in a cloud. Enough said.
Not only have celebs like Kylie Jenner, Victoria Beckham, and Jessica Alba worn Eberjey's pajamas, but the brand also achieved the holy grail of shopping status back in 2018 when it made the cut for one of Oprah's Favorite Things, so you know it's the real deal.
Half-off all loungewear at a celebrity-approved, top-notch brand isn't a deal you want to miss out on. Shop ultra-cozy picks on sale at Eberjey below.
Buy It! Eberjey Softest Sweats Plush Tencel Short Sleeve Top, $37.50 with code LOUNGE (orig. $75); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Softest Sweats Plush Tencel Short, $37.50 with code LOUNGE (orig. $75); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Softest Sweats Plush Tencel High Waist Cropped Pant, $45 with code LOUNGE (orig. $90); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Blair French Terry Short, $31.75 with code LOUNGE (orig. $84); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Blair French Terry Short Sleeve Top, $36.75 with code LOUNGE (orig. $73.50); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Elon Relaxed Rib Pant, $29.75 with code LOUNGE (orig. $59.50); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Elon Relaxed Rib Pullover, $31.75 with code LOUNGE (orig. $63.50); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Elon Relaxed Rib Short, $22.75 with code LOUNGE (orig. $45.50); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Elon Relaxed Rib Tank, $25.75 with code LOUNGE (orig. $51.50); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Cozy Time Brushed Modal Pant, $33.25 with code LOUNGE (orig. $66.50); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Cozy Time Brushed Model Top, $31.75 with code LOUNGE (orig. $63.50); eberjey.com
Buy It! Eberjey Finley Eco Bamboo Jumpsuit, $74 with code LOUNGE (orig. $148); eberjey.com
