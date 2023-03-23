12 Beautiful Easter Dresses on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Spring fever is in the air! The days are longer, the weather is warmer, and stores are stocked with pastel-colored candy and chocolate bunnies, which can only mean one thing: Easter is around the corner.

If you're on the hunt for something to wear to your upcoming Easter celebration, Amazon just dropped a ton of deals on spring-ready dresses. To spare you the pages upon pages of deals, we've gathered 12 great dress options for you to choose from, with many picks conveniently available for free two-day shipping via Amazon Prime. The best part? They're all on sale for under $50.

Easter Dresses Under $50

This newly released lace midi dress by Merokeety is climbing Amazon's style charts right now; in fact, it's the top pick in its category. Its versatile design would make a great addition to your closet, since it can easily lend itself to a number of different occasions — from Easter celebrations to springtime weddings to baby showers. The hardest part will be choosing from the 10 gorgeous colors. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the discount for this trending dress.

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Smocked Lace Midi Dress, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

You can also snag best-selling styles on sale. This Prettygarden Floral Wrap Midi Dress is 16 percent off, comes in 31 colors and patterns, and boasts more than 4,200 five-star ratings. One shopper even said they bought the dress to wear for Easter but went ahead and wore it beforehand because it was "too beautiful to wait."

For a more casual look, grab for this highly rated Amoretu Long-Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dress that comes in a whopping 41 styles while it's just $27. One reviewer wrote that they paired the brown polka dot style with "hot pink sandals" for their Easter look, and finished off by calling the dress "so cute." Another shopper called it a "welcome addition to [their] spring-summer wardrobe."

Amazon

Buy It! Amoretu Long-Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dress, $27.19 (orig. $45); amazon.com

And if you'd like to be covered in flowers on Easter, there are plenty of discounted floral dresses to add to your cart. For bolder wardrobe additions, there's a floral mini dress featuring a trendy ruffled skirt and square neckline, along with a one-shoulder maxi dress you'll want to wear for holidays, weddings, and all other formal events. For something more timeless, get this MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, which is available in 23 floral patterns and plus-sizes. Shoppers can't stop raving about its stylish versatility and, most importantly, its pockets.

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $49.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Act fast to snag these beautiful Easter dress options while they're on sale for less than $50. Keep scrolling to see some of our other can't-miss picks.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Midi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nemidor Chiffon Skater Dress, $34.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $48.98 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Byinns Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bbx Lephsnt Long-Sleeve Pleated Mini Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $39.09 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Halter-Neck Tie-Waist Mini Dress, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $41.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

