Lifestyle Fashion 12 Beautiful Easter Dresses on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now Save on floral dresses, pastel styles, and more We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Spring fever is in the air! The days are longer, the weather is warmer, and stores are stocked with pastel-colored candy and chocolate bunnies, which can only mean one thing: Easter is around the corner. If you're on the hunt for something to wear to your upcoming Easter celebration, Amazon just dropped a ton of deals on spring-ready dresses. To spare you the pages upon pages of deals, we've gathered 12 great dress options for you to choose from, with many picks conveniently available for free two-day shipping via Amazon Prime. The best part? They're all on sale for under $50. Easter Dresses Under $50 Best-Seller: Prettygarden Floral Wrap Midi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $50.99) Plus-Sizes: Nemidor Chiffon Skater Dress, $34.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Trending: Merokeety Smocked Lace Midi Dress, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99) Byinns Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $52.99) Ecowish Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $48.98 (orig. $55.99) Amoretu Long-Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dress, $27.19 (orig. $45) Anrabess Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Bbx Lephsnt Long-Sleeve Pleated Mini Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99) Zesica Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $39.09 with coupon (orig. $48.99) Btfbm Halter-Neck Tie-Waist Mini Dress, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99) Prettygarden One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $41.99 (orig. $50.99) MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $49.99 (orig. $64.99) Brooklinen Added More Best-Sellers to Its Amazon Storefront and Put Them on Sale — Including My Favorite Robe This newly released lace midi dress by Merokeety is climbing Amazon's style charts right now; in fact, it's the top pick in its category. Its versatile design would make a great addition to your closet, since it can easily lend itself to a number of different occasions — from Easter celebrations to springtime weddings to baby showers. The hardest part will be choosing from the 10 gorgeous colors. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the discount for this trending dress. Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Smocked Lace Midi Dress, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com You can also snag best-selling styles on sale. This Prettygarden Floral Wrap Midi Dress is 16 percent off, comes in 31 colors and patterns, and boasts more than 4,200 five-star ratings. One shopper even said they bought the dress to wear for Easter but went ahead and wore it beforehand because it was "too beautiful to wait." For a more casual look, grab for this highly rated Amoretu Long-Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dress that comes in a whopping 41 styles while it's just $27. One reviewer wrote that they paired the brown polka dot style with "hot pink sandals" for their Easter look, and finished off by calling the dress "so cute." Another shopper called it a "welcome addition to [their] spring-summer wardrobe." Amazon Buy It! Amoretu Long-Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dress, $27.19 (orig. $45); amazon.com And if you'd like to be covered in flowers on Easter, there are plenty of discounted floral dresses to add to your cart. For bolder wardrobe additions, there's a floral mini dress featuring a trendy ruffled skirt and square neckline, along with a one-shoulder maxi dress you'll want to wear for holidays, weddings, and all other formal events. For something more timeless, get this MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, which is available in 23 floral patterns and plus-sizes. Shoppers can't stop raving about its stylish versatility and, most importantly, its pockets. Amazon Buy It! MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $49.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com Act fast to snag these beautiful Easter dress options while they're on sale for less than $50. Keep scrolling to see some of our other can't-miss picks. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Midi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Nemidor Chiffon Skater Dress, $34.58 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ecowish Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $48.98 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Byinns Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bbx Lephsnt Long-Sleeve Pleated Mini Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $39.09 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Btfbm Halter-Neck Tie-Waist Mini Dress, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 