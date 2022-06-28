So Many Cute Swimsuits Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day, and Prices Start at Just $17
Summer officially began one week ago, which means we're spending as much time lounging by the pool and walking along the beach as possible. And while the first essential for sunny days spent outside is a solid sunscreen, a cute swimsuit is a close second.
Swimsuit trends change every year, so if you haven't refreshed your collection this season, now's the time, because there's a wide variety of stylish swimwear currently on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022. The main event doesn't start until July 12, but every veteran shopper knows that killer deals — like these discounts on staple swimwear — start rolling in long before then.
Amazon Prime Day Early Swimsuit Deals
- Zaful Tie Dye High-Waisted Bikini, $16.99–$18.89 (orig. $26.99)
- KreeyKreey High Waisted Bikini with Sporty Top, $19.79 (orig. $25.99)
- Zaful Scalloped High-Waisted Textured Bikini, $18.89 (orig. $26.99)
- Zaful Ruffled Bandeau Bikini Set, $24.99 (orig. $26.99)
- Adisputent High-Waisted Tie-Dye Sporty Bikini, $23.08 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
- Adisputent Halter Top Ruched Bikini, $28.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Sociala Ruffle One-Piece with Ruched Tummy, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $35.99)
- Upboy Vintage Push Up One Piece Swimsuit, $30.99 (orig. $60.99)
- Hilor Halter Shirred Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Tempt Me One Shoulder Tankini, $34.99 (orig. $36.99)
- Hilor Women's Crossover Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Hilor One Shoulder Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99)
For all you one-piece lovers out there, this "supportive and flattering" pick, which is currently on sale for just $36, has been an Amazon shopper favorite for years, and for good reason: More than 14,000 customers rave about how it strikes a balance between "cute and functional," with one claiming that it offers "a hint of sex appeal" while still keeping them feeling secure while "chasing the kiddos."
This one-piece swimsuit, on the other hand, is on sale for just $30 and features feminine ruffles along the straps and V-neckline for a flirty touch. Plus, ruching on the tummy is a flattering, waist-snatching detail that shoppers love. This "sexy but classy" cutout one-piece has earned more than 9,000 five-star reviews from customers who claim it "feels super expensive" and say they receive "so many compliments" when they wear it — and it's 40 percent off right now.
Amazon's top choice for a full-coverage one-piece is currently discounted by a whopping 49 percent, and it features flattering ruching and push-up support. Buyers love the retro look, claiming it's "great for fuller figures" and deeming it a "Marylin Monroe style."
But if you're on the hunt for a two-piece swimsuit, this high-waisted bikini comes in an eye-catching kelly green tie-dye print and is on sale for just $17. This sporty, on-sale pick is perfect for playing beach volleyball or water skiing, and it comes in 10 solid colors.
Whether you favor one-pieces for the extra coverage, high-waisted swimsuit bottoms for their flattering fit, or even itsy bitsy bikinis, Amazon has an option for every taste on sale ahead of Prime Day 2022. Snag your new go-to swimsuit for less before shoppers flood the site for the main event.
Don't forget to mark your calendar for July 12 and 13, aka two of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Buy It! Zaful Tie Dye High-Waisted Bikini, $16.99–$18.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! KreeyKreey High Waisted Bikini with Sporty Top, $21.33 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zaful Scalloped High-Waisted Textured Bikini, $18.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zaful Ruffled Bandeau Bikini Set, $24.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Adisputent Halter Top Ruched Bikini, $26.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Tie-Dye Sporty Bikini, $26.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hilor Halter Shirred Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit, $28.89 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sociala Ruffle One Piece with Ruched Tummy, $30.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Upboy Vintage Push Up One Piece Swimsuit, $30.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tempt Me One Shoulder Tankini, $34.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hilor Women's Crossover Front One Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hilor One Shoulder Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
- This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair
- Wayfair's Early Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing with Patio Furniture Deals — Up to 72% Off
- Plush Pillows, Cooling Sheets, and More Top-Rated Bedding Deals Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
- There Are 700+ Dresses on Sale at Anthropologie Right Now, and Prices Start at $30