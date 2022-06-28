Credit: Amazon
Shop

So Many Cute Swimsuits Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day, and Prices Start at Just $17

These 13 bikinis and one-pieces are up to 49 percent off
By Claire Harmeyer June 28, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer officially began one week ago, which means we're spending as much time lounging by the pool and walking along the beach as possible. And while the first essential for sunny days spent outside is a solid sunscreen, a cute swimsuit is a close second. 

Swimsuit trends change every year, so if you haven't refreshed your collection this season, now's the time, because there's a wide variety of stylish swimwear currently on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022. The main event doesn't start until July 12, but every veteran shopper knows that killer deals — like these discounts on staple swimwearstart rolling in long before then.

Right now, you can score up to 49 percent off of highly-rated, customer-loved swimsuits, including full-coverage tankinis, comfortable one-pieces, and teeny bikinis — all with trendy details like ruffles and cutouts.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Early Swimsuit Deals

RELATED: 17 Summer Dresses to Snag on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at Just $18

For all you one-piece lovers out there, this "supportive and flattering" pick, which is currently on sale for just $36, has been an Amazon shopper favorite for years, and for good reason: More than 14,000 customers rave about how it strikes a balance between "cute and functional," with one claiming that it offers "a hint of sex appeal" while still keeping them feeling secure while "chasing the kiddos." 

This one-piece swimsuit, on the other hand, is on sale for just $30 and features feminine ruffles along the straps and V-neckline for a flirty touch. Plus, ruching on the tummy is a flattering, waist-snatching detail that shoppers love. This "sexy but classy" cutout one-piece has earned more than 9,000 five-star reviews from customers who claim it "feels super expensive" and say they receive "so many compliments" when they wear it — and it's 40 percent off right now. 

Amazon's top choice for a full-coverage one-piece is currently discounted by a whopping 49 percent, and it features flattering ruching and push-up support. Buyers love the retro look, claiming it's "great for fuller figures" and deeming it a "Marylin Monroe style." 

But if you're on the hunt for a two-piece swimsuit, this high-waisted bikini comes in an eye-catching kelly green tie-dye print and is on sale for just $17. This sporty, on-sale pick is perfect for playing beach volleyball or water skiing, and it comes in 10 solid colors. 

Whether you favor one-pieces for the extra coverage, high-waisted swimsuit bottoms for their flattering fit, or even itsy bitsy bikinis, Amazon has an option for every taste on sale ahead of Prime Day 2022. Snag your new go-to swimsuit for less before shoppers flood the site for the main event. 

Don't forget to mark your calendar for July 12 and 13, aka two of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zaful Tie Dye High-Waisted Bikini, $16.99–$18.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! KreeyKreey High Waisted Bikini with Sporty Top, $21.33 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zaful Scalloped High-Waisted Textured Bikini, $18.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zaful Ruffled Bandeau Bikini Set, $24.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent Halter Top Ruched Bikini, $26.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Tie-Dye Sporty Bikini, $26.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hilor Halter Shirred Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit, $28.89 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sociala Ruffle One Piece with Ruched Tummy, $30.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Upboy Vintage Push Up One Piece Swimsuit, $30.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tempt Me One Shoulder Tankini, $34.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hilor Women's Crossover Front One Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hilor One Shoulder Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com