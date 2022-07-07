So Many Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Including Styles Worn by Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle
Think about the most-worn shoes in your closet. Chances are, a pair of sneakers came to mind. No shoe rack is complete without some everyday sneakers, and right now, a huge variety of popular picks are on sale at Amazon.
In anticipation of the start of Prime Day 2022, which begins on July 12, Amazon has already slashed prices on staple sneakers from brands like Adidas, Superga, and Keds, including the classic white Reebok sneakers that Meghan Markle has worn, the pair of Supergas Kate Middleton has been seen in, and the Brooks running shoes that Jennifer Garner owns.
Below, we rounded up 14 women's lifestyle sneakers and running shoes on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day that we think you'll get a kick out of: Discounts are as high as 50 percent off and prices start at just $27.
Amazon Prime Day Early Lifestyle Sneaker Deals
- Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker, $34 (orig. $50)
- Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $26.98–$64.95 (orig. $64.99)
- Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker, $36.95 (orig. $50)
- Superga Women's 2306 Cotu Sneaker, $38.88 (orig. $79)
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $46.23–$55.62 (orig. $65)
- Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $47.81–$51.39 (orig. $65)
- Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $79)
- Keds Women's Triple-Kick Leather Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $70)
- Reebok Women's Club C 85 Sneaker, $70.98 (orig. $75)
Everyone needs a go-to pair of sneakers for running errands, and plenty of everyday picks from beloved brands like Reebok are marked down at Amazon right now. With timeless silhouettes and cushioned, comfortable soles, Reebok shoes have been a trusted choice for customers for decades. Even the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has worn the Harman Run Sneaker multiple times for casual outings like heading to yoga class.
Buy It! Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $48.58 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Fellow famous fans of the brand's comfy shoes include Sydney Sweeney, Hilary Duff, and Gigi Hadid, who wears the Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker on repeat. With a low-cut design and a durable footbed, the vintage kicks are a stylish and supportive choice, so it's no wonder the supermodel can't stop wearing them around New York City. Today, you can snag your own pair of the Club C 85 Sneakers for $71.
Buy It! Reebok Women's Club C 85 Sneaker, $70.98 (orig. $75); amazon.com
Superga has been a popular pick for Hollywood royalty and actual royalty for quite some time, with Middleton taking the cake for the most sightings in Supergas over the past few years. The Duchess of Cambridge often plays favorites with the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, which is on sale for as little as $27 ahead of Prime Day. The casual kicks feature a breathable canvas upper and low ankle-cut design, making them ideal for a wide variety of outings, from brunches to sightseeing, as Middleton showcased.
Buy It! Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $26.98–$64.95 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
Another Superga devotee? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been wearing a platform pair on repeat the past few months. The actress's trendy choice, the Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneaker, includes a thicker sole that offers extra height and support — and it's discounted by 37 percent today.
Buy It! Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $79); amazon.com
Keds is another nostalgic footwear brand and its instantly-recognizable styles are as staple as shoes come. No one does classic white sneakers better than Keds, and that's why stars like Emily Ratajkowski continue to turn to the no-fuss, affordable shoes year after year. (Even fashion icons like Audrey Hepburn and Jackie O wore them back in the day!) Right now, the most iconic Keds style — the Champion Canvas Sneaker — is on sale for just $35 at Amazon, so scooping up a pair of the timeless shoes is a no-brainer.
Buy It! Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker, $34 (orig. $50); amazon.com
But don't worry: If you're on the hunt for a more supportive pair of athletic shoes for workouts and runs, there are also plenty of those currently marked down at Amazon for Prime Day 2022. Choose from trusted footwear brands like Adidas, Under Armour, and Brooks, below.
Amazon Prime Day Early Running Shoe Deals
- Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $47.32 (orig. $65)
- Adidas Women's Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe, $43–$46.31 (orig. $65)
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $34.30 with coupon (orig. $70)
- Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe, $55.04 (orig. $70)
- Brooks Women's Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe, $119.95 (orig. $150)
Adidas is definitely one of the most popular activewear brands around, and its shoes are a main factor as to why. Every pair of Adidas sneakers is made with top-notch materials for ultimate support, mobility, and comfort during workouts.
The Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoe has become a fan favorite due to its cushioned footbed that feels like "walking on clouds" (hence its name.) More than 58,000 Amazon shoppers have given the shoes a perfect rating, and many call them "the comfiest shoes" they've ever owned.
Buy It! Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $34.30 with coupon (orig. $70); amazon.com
Brooks, a trusted shoe brand for all-day wear, is so high-quality that it has even earned the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) stamp of approval. Thousands of shoppers turn to Brooks for long-lasting running shoes — including Jennifer Garner. In March, the actress shared a video of herself working out on Instagram in which she was wearing the Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe.
Although at $150, the sneakers are more expensive than other options available at Amazon, customers swear that they're worth the investment, comparing wearing them to "walking on air." Even physical therapists and those with plantar fasciitis deem them "the most comfortable shoes," claiming that they help with their back and knee pain, too. And right now, you can snag Garner's exact pair for $30 less.
Buy It! Brooks Women's Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe, $119.95 (orig. $150); amazon.com
With all of the wear you get out of your go-to sneakers, they're bound to look, well, worn. So now's the time to snag the shoes you know you'll get plenty of use out of while they're marked down. Below, shop more sneakers on sale at Amazon for less than $60 before they inevitably sell out during the Prime Day 2022 sale event on July 12 and 13.
Buy It! Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker, $36.95 (orig. $50); amazon.com
Buy It! Superga Women's 2306 Cotu Sneaker, $38.88 (orig. $79); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $46.23–$55.62 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $47.32 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Women's Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe, $43–$46.31 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It! Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe, $55.06 (orig. $70); amazon.com
