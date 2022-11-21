All Kinds of Highly Rated Leggings Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday

When it comes to dressing comfortably, you can't go wrong with a pair of leggings. And if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe with the closet staple, we suggest heading to Amazon.

The retailer's early Black Friday sale has can't-miss deals on all kinds of customer-favorite leggings right now. Whether you're heading to the gym or running errands, there are plenty of deals on stretchy workout leggings. For dressier occasions, you can also score major savings on cute jeggings and faux leather leggings.

To help you get started, we curated a list of the best early Black Friday deals on highly rated leggings — and prices start at just $13. Along with having a high number of five-star ratings, most of our picks have recently been ranking on Amazon's best-selling leggings chart, meaning droves of shoppers have been snapping up these wardrobe essentials.

Best Early Black Friday Leggings Deals

For lounging around, exercising, and traveling, we're eyeing the Natural Feelings High Waisted Yoga Leggings. Soft and stretchy, the leggings are made of material that's designed to move with you. They have a 3-inch waistband that "stays put," according to several shoppers who've given the leggings a five-star rating. Right now, you can pick up the "super comfortable" leggings for as little as $14.

Buy It! Natural Feelings High Waisted Yoga Leggings, $13.99–$14.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Customers have worn the "versatile" leggings to Pilates classes, the grocery store, and around the house. In cold weather, others have used them as a base layer, with one reviewer saying, "For winter, I wear them under everything."

In the market for warmer leggings? Check out the Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings that are currently up to 25 percent off. As you may have gleaned from the product name, the leggings have a fleece interior to help keep you toasty when it's cold out. They also have a four-way stretch, making them easy to move in. Another design detail we appreciate is the convenient side pockets. You can use them to hold a phone, keys, or other small essentials.

Buy It! Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets in Black, $29.99 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

The leggings have racked up more than 9,100 five-star ratings. Customers love their "cozy fleece" and "thick fabric," with one writing, "They fit perfectly and are just the right weight without being too heavy." Another shopper noted, "These pants are extremely comfortable and warm," adding, " I do not get cold hiking or walking with these."

If you're looking for an easy way to instantly elevate your outfit, opt for the Leggings Depot High Waist Faux Leather Leggings while they're as little as $17. Made mostly of polyester and some spandex, the smooth leggings have a bit of stretch. They come in 16 colors, all of which are opaque, so you won't have to worry about them being see-through. Another draw? They're machine-washable and dryer-safe, making them a breeze to care for. The brand suggests washing them in cold water with similar colors and tumble drying them on a low heat setting.

Buy It! Leggings Depot High Waist Comfy Faux Leather Leggings, $16.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

More than 4,700 customers have given them a five-star rating, saying the "flattering" leggings "look like real leather." One shopper raved, "These are super chic and comfortable!" And another wrote, "I got nonstop compliments all evening."

Keep scrolling for more standout deals on top-selling leggings. Just be sure to add your favorites to your Amazon cart before the savings disappear!

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Pull-On Knit Jegging, $20 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Tnnzeet High Waisted Leggings, $12.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Conceited Fleece Lined Leggings, $17.96 with coupon (orig. $22.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Hue Cotton Ultra Leggings, $32.37 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Buy It! Bally Total Women's High Rise Pocket Ankle Legging, $12.99 (orig. $32); amazon.com

