Get Moving on These Early Activewear Deals Ahead of the Prime Day Rush and Save Up to 62%

For starters, this flirty and functional tennis skirt is a steal at just $12 on sale and available in five appealing colors (make sure you select the on-page coupon to get the discount). The trendy style features a stretchy elastic waistband and built-in shorts with roomy pockets to store your phone and other essentials, whether you're on the court or on the go. Pair it with this casual cropped workout top, which is only $16 thanks to a whopping 62 percent discount.