Get Moving on These Early Activewear Deals Ahead of the Prime Day Rush and Save Up to 62%
If you could use a little motivation to break a sweat this summer, Amazon has you covered.
In advance of Amazon Prime Day 2022, there are several sporty activewear pieces and workout essentials with stellar sale prices — not to mention killer customer reviews. Whether you're a hardcore fitness lover or simply want to dress like one, hardly anything is more inspiring than fresh new gear to get you looking (and feeling) your best.
Right now in Amazon's fashion hub, there are cute tennis skirts, strappy sports bras, ribbed workout sets, breezy tank tops, and more pieces on sale for up to 62 percent off before Prime Day begins on July 12. Check out our curated list of must-have styles to get your cart started — nothing is more than $35.
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Activewear:
- Matird 2-Piece Ribbed Activewear Set, $22.94 (orig. $26.99)
- Vibojoy Longline Padded Sports Bra, $18.04 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- Cadmus High-Waist Bike Shorts, $31.99 (orig. $40)
- Bestisun Cropped Workout Top, $15.28 (orig. $39.99)
- Running Girl Criss-Cross Strappy Sports Bra, $13.59 (orig. $18.99)
- Ictive Racerback Running Tank Tops, $18.98 (orig. $29.98)
- Heathyoga Tennis Dress with Shorts, $27.19 (orig. $39.99)
- Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts with Pockets, $25.99 (orig. $29.98)
- Young Kiss Pleated Tennis Skirt with coupon, $11.90 (orig. $23.80)
For starters, this flirty and functional tennis skirt is a steal at just $12 on sale and available in five appealing colors (make sure you select the on-page coupon to get the discount). The trendy style features a stretchy elastic waistband and built-in shorts with roomy pockets to store your phone and other essentials, whether you're on the court or on the go. Pair it with this casual cropped workout top, which is only $16 thanks to a whopping 62 percent discount.
One reviewer described the skirt as "slimming" and "perfect for hot mom walks," also noting that they didn't experience any thigh chafing thanks to the hidden shorts.
On the topic of built-in bottoms, popular workout brand Heathyoga has this flattering workout dress with the same convenient feature. It comes in six shades and is currently marked down to just $27 (or $25, if you buy it in black), which is a nice break from its retail price of $40.
The "TK" features adjustable straps, a built-in shelf bra, and breathable, sweat-wicking material that keeps you cool on hot days. We'd recommend buying a few: You can wear exercise dresses for workouts, road trips, outdoor activities, and everything in between.
And finally, these lightweight separates are too good to pass up. Not only are they on major sale, but they've racked up big praise from satisfied shoppers. This supportive (and stylish) cross-strap sports bra has literally thousands of positive reviews and is less than $14. One reviewer said this bra is made of a "super thick material" that "really holds everything in a very flattering way," while another reviewer declared it her "favorite sports bra ever."
Shop these early activewear deals now before Prime Day arrives and everyone else swoops in.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
