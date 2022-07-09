Credit: Amazon
Shop

Get Moving on These Early Activewear Deals Ahead of the Prime Day Rush and Save Up to 62%

You’ll find tennis skirts with built-in shorts, strappy sports bras, and more workout clothes on sale
By Jennifer Chan July 09, 2022 07:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you could use a little motivation to break a sweat this summer, Amazon has you covered. 

In advance of Amazon Prime Day 2022, there are several sporty activewear pieces and workout essentials with stellar sale prices — not to mention killer customer reviews. Whether you're a hardcore fitness lover or simply want to dress like one, hardly anything is more inspiring than fresh new gear to get you looking (and feeling) your best. 

Right now in Amazon's fashion hub, there are cute tennis skirts, strappy sports bras, ribbed workout sets, breezy tank tops, and more pieces on sale for up to 62 percent off before Prime Day begins on July 12. Check out our curated list of must-have styles to get your cart started — nothing is more than $35.

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Activewear:

For starters, this flirty and functional tennis skirt is a steal at just $12 on sale and available in five appealing colors (make sure you select the on-page coupon to get the discount). The trendy style features a stretchy elastic waistband and built-in shorts with roomy pockets to store your phone and other essentials, whether you're on the court or on the go. Pair it with this casual cropped workout top, which is only $16 thanks to a whopping 62 percent discount. 

One reviewer described the skirt as "slimming" and "perfect for hot mom walks," also noting that they didn't experience any thigh chafing thanks to the hidden shorts. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Young Kiss Pleated Tennis Skirt, $11.90 with coupon (orig. $23.80); amazon.com

RELATED: Amazon Is Overflowing with Cute Tennis Skirts Right Now — and Prices Start at Just $15

On the topic of built-in bottoms, popular workout brand Heathyoga has this flattering workout dress with the same convenient feature. It comes in six shades and is currently marked down to just $27 (or $25, if you buy it in black), which is a nice break from its retail price of $40.

The "TK" features adjustable straps, a built-in shelf bra, and breathable, sweat-wicking material that keeps you cool on hot days. We'd recommend buying a few: You can wear exercise dresses for workouts, road trips, outdoor activities, and everything in between. 

And finally, these lightweight separates are too good to pass up. Not only are they on major sale, but they've racked up big praise from satisfied shoppers. This supportive (and stylish) cross-strap sports bra has literally thousands of positive reviews and is less than $14. One reviewer said this bra is made of a "super thick material" that "really holds everything in a very flattering way," while another reviewer declared it her "favorite sports bra ever." 

Shop these early activewear deals now before Prime Day arrives and everyone else swoops in. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Running Girl Criss-Cross Strappy Sports Bra, $13.59 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Matird 2-Piece Ribbed Activewear Set, $22.94 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Heathyoga Tennis Dress with Shorts, $27.19 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts with Pockets, $25.99 (orig. $29.98); amazon.com    

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com