Lifestyle Fashion Drew Barrymore's Pleated Pantsuit Is a Nod to the '80s, and You Can Shop Similar Trousers for as Little as $19 Pleats are all over Hollywood thanks to their elegant look and flattering fit Published on January 23, 2023 10:00 PM

From scrunchies to oversized blazers to velvet dresses, there are so many trends from the '80s that have made a return in recent years, but there's one flattering and comfy style that's particularly sweeping Hollywood as of late: pleated pants. In a recent segment of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore appeared alongside Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott while wearing brown pleated trousers with a matching oversized blazer. She paired the pantsuit with a silky blouse that featured an extra-long necktie. Not only are pleated trousers so elegant for work, happy hours, or other nice events, but they're also a much comfier option than jeans thanks to their looser silhouette and breathability. Shop pleated trousers below from Amazon and Nordstrom for as little as $19. Pleated Pants Inspired by Drew Barrymore Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Milumia Wide-leg Pleated Pants, $30.99; amazon.com Made by Johnny Pleated Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $18.45; amazon.com Milumia High Waisted Pleated Pants, $37.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pant, $218; nordstrom.com Endless Rose Classic Pleated Suit Trousers, $90; nordstrom.com Free People Calla Pleated Trousers, $98; nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Plus, Barrymore isn't the only celeb to break out the pleated pants. In the fall, Meghan Markle hit the Invictus Games red carpet with Prince Harry while wearing beige wide-leg trousers with pleats. Eva Longoria also wore tan wide-leg pants with a pleated front while in Los Angeles, and Hailey Bieber even took the trend to shorter heights with her short pleated skirt while on a coffee date with Justin Bieber recently. Designed with functionality in mind, pleats expand while you move to prevent seam tension and pesky folds. And for as little as $34, you can get a pair of comfy pleated trousers at Amazon — and they happen to be a best-seller in the Women's Casual Pants category. With over 7,800 shoppers, the Tronjori Palazzo Pants are made of 100 percent polyester and have front pleats and a wide-leg silhouette. They've racked up more than 7,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have called them "super flattering" and "very comfortable" in reviews, and have an added bonus: front pockets. Amazon Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Longoria is a fan of folding her trousers, and the Milumia Wide-Leg Pleated Pants look so similar to the pair she wore back in August. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, the pants are thick and opaque to prevent unnecessary lines. Plus, they feature a high waist and trendy wide leg, offering even more room with front pleats. With aVelcro closure, the pants are easy to slip off and on, and they also have front pockets. Amazon Buy It! Milumia Wide-leg Pleated Pants, $30.99; amazon.com An even comfier version of the trend, these wide-leg $19 palazzo pants from Made by Johnny look work-ready, but feel just like sweatpants. The pants are right on trend, thanks to their wide-leg fit, and have an adjustable drawstring waist. Speaking of fit, shoppers love it: "The pants are incredibly flowy and comfortable, and look great with a lot of different tops," one five-star reviewer said, adding that they don't shrink up in the wash. Amazon Buy It! Made by Johnny Pleated Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $18.45; amazon.com Whether you're looking for a new staple work pant or a cozy alternative to jeans, pleated pants are the classic style chic your winter closet needs. Shop more pleated pants inspired by Barrymore's latest look below. Amazon Buy It! Milumia High Waisted Pleated Pants, $37.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pant, $218; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Endless Rose Classic Pleated Suit Trousers, $90; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Free People Calla Pleated Trousers, $98; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 