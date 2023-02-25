The 10 Best Dress Deals Happening at Amazon's Outlet This Weekend Start at Just $20

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank? We suggest heading to Amazon's outlet for deals on all kinds of between-season dresses this weekend.

A go-to destination for affordable clothing, the Amazon outlet currently has a handful of transitional dresses on sale. Whether you want a flowy dress for casual outings or an A-line dress to wear to the office, you can save on dresses of different styles, lengths, and material.

To help you get started, we sorted through the deals and plucked out our 10 favorites. From sweater dresses to silky dresses, these are the best dress deals happening at Amazon's outlet this weekend. We even found a rare deal on a dress from celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams, which once made it on Oprah's Favorite Things list. Even better, prices start at just $20 — and several of our picks are marked down to their lowest price all month.

10 Best Dress Deals From Amazon's Outlet

Starting off with a cozy option, the Rocorose Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress features a midi length, a fitted turtleneck, and long sleeves. It has a slim fit, so it's easy to wear your favorite jacket over it. Take your pick from 20 colors and patterns, from shades of purple to horizontal stripes. Pricing depends on the color you opt for, but you can snag it for as little as $40 right now.

Buy It! Rocorose Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress, $38.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Another comfy option we're loving is the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan that's made of soft nylon and has a loose fit. Known for its cozy lifestyle products and apparel, the brand has earned a seal of approval from Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, and more stars.

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan, $85.56 (orig. $134); amazon.com

Can't wait for spring? Then look to the Zattcas Floral Midi Dress with Pockets. Thanks to its long sleeves and midi length, you can start wearing it now with tights, tall boots, and, of course, a coat — then ditch all the extra layers when warm weather arrives. It comes in darker hues that are great for winter, but its floral pattern and flowy design means you can wear it through spring, no matter what color you opt for.

Buy It! Zattcas Long Sleeve Tiered Floral Midi Dress with Pockets, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating, saying the "super flattering" dress "fits great." One reviewer shared, "It is nice and dressy, but so cozy at the same time." Others call out its fun details, with one saying, "I love that it has pockets."

For formal occasions, be it the office or a rehearsal dinner, pick up the Jasambac Belted Pencil Dress while it's on sale. The customer-favorite dress is made mostly of polyester and a little elastane, so it's soft and stretchy. As far as design details, we're loving its belted waisted, pleated bodice, butterfly sleeves, and side pockets.

Buy It! Jasambac Belted Pencil Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our top dress deals from Amazon's outlet. Happy weekend shopping!

Buy It! HiMone Casual Dress with Pockets, $19.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Woosea V-Neck Split Maxi Dress in Black, $26.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $35.93 (orig. $54.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Amoretu Ruffle Hem Mini Wrap Dress, $39.98 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! DouBcq Flowy Pleated Dress with Pockets, $30.59 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bbonlinedress Midi Dress with Pockets, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

