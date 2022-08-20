People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale

Get a pair for nearly half-off

By Casey Clark
Published on August 20, 2022 11:00 PM

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Luna Sneaker
Photo: Amazon

You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.

The Dr. Scholl's Luna sneaker is a slip-on style that's flexible and features perforated accents for breathability. They're designed with an anatomical cushioned footbed to keep your feet feeling pain-free and supported during long wear. The shoes can be styled with business casual outfits for commuting to the office or with midi-dresses for a chic everyday look.

Amazon shoppers have touted the sneakers for being "comfy and versatile," and you can get a pair for 42 percent off right now, taking the price down to just $35.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Luna Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Shoes Luna Sneaker in Black, $34.95 (orig. $60); amazon.com

With over 3,500 five-star ratings, people have praised these slip-ons for being "extremely comfortable" for all kinds of scenarios with lots of walking involved. They've worn them everywhere, from exploring New York City to traveling all over Europe to working long hours on their feet.

One five-star reviewer said the shoes were amazing for their vacation: "I took the risk to bring them for a trip with long walks and BINGO! No blisters, no pain, no ulcers, nothing — like wearing old shoes!" Another shopper, who suffers from back and foot pain, called these shoes "lifesavers" and said they're finally actually "looking forward to lots of walking."

Available in sizes 5 to 12, the Dr. Scholl's shoes come in a wide selection of colors and patterns — there are several solid hues to choose from, including black, gray, and beige, as well as a few fun animal prints too.

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable shoes that'll make your feet happy, add the Dr. Scholl's Luna sneakers to your cart while they're on sale.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Luna Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Shoes Luna Sneaker in Gray, $34.95 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Luna Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Shoes Luna Sneaker in Greige, $34.95 (orig. $60); amazon.com

