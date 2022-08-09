PSA: Those Classic Leather Boots Celebs Always Wear Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Celebrities have a way of starting footwear trends, whether it's a pair of comfortable sandals or squishy pool slides. But while trends come and go, there's one shoe brand that's reigned supreme among A-listers and regular shoppers alike for more than 60 years: Dr. Martens.

Considering their superior construction and quality materials, the brand's combat boots usually cost between $100 and $200 — so we're always keeping our eyes peeled for a sale, especially when we're about to be transitioning our wardrobes for fall. Luckily for you, we found under-the-radar discounts hiding at Amazon on customer-loved styles right now. Keep scrolling to see the nine best deals.

Dr. Martens Boots on Sale at Amazon:

So many celebrities have worn Dr. Martens over the years that they've basically become stars' unofficial go-to chunky boots: Big names like Bella Hadid, Hilary Duff, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, and Meghan Fox have all worn the brand. This isn't surprising since the boots only get better with age thanks to a durable leather upper and grooved outsole that can handle everything from muddy roads to icy sidewalks.

A few of its classic styles are on sale, including the 1460 patent leather boots and the Leona 7 boots. Both have a signature lace-up front, yellow stitching around the sole, and a heel loop. Prices vary by size, but most of them are marked down by $30 or more.

Want something that's easier to put on? Then consider these Chelsea boots or these fisherman sandals, which are up to 47 percent off. They have a thick 1.5-inch sole and thousands of perfect ratings from shoppers who call them a "fall staple." "I ordered these about [three] weeks ago and have been wearing them ever since. They are SO COMFORTABLE," one reviewer wrote about the ankle boots. "They are stylish, and I get so many compliments on them! Absolutely perfect boots!"

We don't know how long these discounts will last, so add a pair to your cart ASAP. Trust us, they'll be a staple in your closet for years to come. Shop more fan-favorite styles below.

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Arbor Steel Toe Light Industry Boots, $95.75–$142.42 (orig. $180); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Unisex Chelsea Boots, $99.95 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens 1460 Patent Leather Boots, $75.20–$140.66 (orig. $160); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Shriver High Fashion Boots, $108.37–$160 (orig. $180); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens 1460 Vonda Softy T Fashion Boots, $131.25–$179.99 (orig. $180); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Nappa Mid Calf Boots, $96.03–$152.77 (orig. $155); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Vegan Blaire Cambridge Fisherman Sandal, $79.96–$99.99 (orig. $105); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Leona 7 Hook Boots, $154.79–$170.09 (orig. $190); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Flora Leather Chelsea Boots, $114.80–$119.98 (orig. $140); amazon.com

