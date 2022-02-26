Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
The sneakers, which are 43 percent off at Amazon right now, are constructed with a rubber sole on the bottom and mesh fabric on top. They're designed to be slipped on and off — no tying shoelaces required — thanks to the stretchy elastic cuff. Plus, the sole has been crafted with extra material, providing plenty of cushion between your feet and the ground.
Thanks to the ventilated design, the sneakers keep your feet cool and dry, even if you're planning on being on your feet all day. They're the ideal shoe to reach for whether you're heading to work, going on a walk, or need a pair of sneakers that are guaranteed to be comfortable. Shoppers can choose from an array of colors, including red, pink, and gray, which run in sizes 5.5 through 11.
Buy It! Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, $33.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given these sneakers their stamp of approval, with the shoes earning more than 18,000 perfect ratings. One reviewer who works in a warehouse said the shoes "have a lot of support" and "hug" their feet. Another who walks on cement for eight hours a day shared: "No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit."
An additional reviewer who's an essential worker said they "bought multiple pairs [of the sneakers] this past year and would be lost without them." They explained that they work long shifts at a hospital and have tried every kind of shoe, even Crocs, but their feet would still throb at the end of the day. That is, until they discovered these sneakers, which they say "are by far the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn as a nurse."
Head to Amazon and get the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes for 43 percent off before this deal disappears.
