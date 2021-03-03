Amazon Shoppers Call This the ‘Perfect Hoodie’ — and It’s Just $27

If a prolonged quarantine has taught us anything, it's that we can never have enough matching loungewear sets. The last year has gotten many of us into a routine of dressing in warm pajamas and fleece pullovers, and when the time comes to yank on tight jeans and real shoes, we'll be mourning the days when hanging around in sweatpants was the norm.
But until that day arises, you may as well continue investing in that hoodie collection. And if you're tired of loose-fitting sweatshirts, consider these tailored Doublju hooded pullovers, which are currently on sale for $27 at Amazon. The cotton and polyester blend hoodies are lightweight and soft, each complete with a kangaroo pocket and a drawstring hood. They run on the slim side, so if you want something that's not super tight, the brand recommends ordering one size up.
Choose from a wealth of solid colors, like teal blue and mustard yellow, as well as colorblock options. Available in sizes small to 3X, the sweatshirts are machine-washable for easy cleaning, though reviewers recommend hanging dry to avoid shrinkage.
Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the Doublju sweatshirts; nearly 7,000 people left them a perfect five-star rating. Reviewers say they're "on par with $100 brand name options" and call them the "perfect hoodies." Many also second the recommendation to size up.
"I am baffled by how much I love this hoodie," one shopper wrote. "I have to admit I expected another mediocre hoodie that doesn't quite fit right but doesn't get returned because it fits just enough. This was the exact opposite; the hoodie is exactly as pictured in the photos. It's very warm and provides the perfect amount of thermal protection from wind and rain. I really love this hoodie and will buy other colors to match my wardrobe!"
"I absolutely love this pullover hoodie!" another said. "The quality is on par with, if not superior to, the quality you would expect from a name brand that would put their logo on the chest and charge $100+ for. The inside is lined with fur-like material that makes it super soft to wear and adds some warmth but doesn't make the sweater unbearably hot. This one is really perfectly made!"
If you're in search of another comfy hoodie to wear around the house, consider the $26.99 Doublju options on Amazon.
